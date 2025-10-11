Marché Pop-up Store Atelier 59 Marseille 1er Arrondissement
Marché Pop-up Store Atelier 59 Marseille 1er Arrondissement samedi 11 octobre 2025.
Marché Pop-up Store
Du samedi 11 au dimanche 12 octobre 2025. Atelier 59 59 Boulevard de la Libération Marseille 1er Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-10-11
fin : 2025-10-12
2025-10-11
MARCHÉ POP-UP STORE à l’Atelier 59 !!
LE WEEKEND DU 11/12 0CTOBRE 11h00 /18h00
Nous organisons notre traditionnel Marché d’automne le week-end du 11 et 12 octobre, regroupant ARTISTES et ARTISANS basés sur MARSEILLE !
OÙ ?
ATELIER 59, 59 BOULEVARD DE LA LIBÉRATION 13001 MARSEILLE
On a tout prévu !! Des petits rafraîchissement, un peu de musique et surtout des personnes avec beaucoup de talent !!
On a fait une sélection de folie d’ARTISTES ET CRÉATEURS pour que tu puisses venir te faire plaisir et pourquoi pas tes cadeaux de Noël pour les plus prévoyants ! Alors reserve ton week-end!
AU PROGRAMME
•De la sape homme & femme !!!
•Des accessoires !! (Bijoux/Foulards/ Sacs Petits accessoires divers )
•De l’art !!!! (Sculptures/Illustrations Photographies Peintures Prints Fanzines Éditions Originaux Jeux de cartes)
•De la déco !!(Tapis Décorations) .
Atelier 59 59 Boulevard de la Libération Marseille 1er Arrondissement 13001 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 99 70 49 35 ai-pantaia@outlook.fr
English :
POP-UP STORE at Atelier 59 !
THE WEEKEND OF 11/12 0CTOBER 11h00 /18h00
We’re holding our traditional Autumn Market on the weekend of October 11 and 12, bringing together ARTISTS and CRAFTSMEN based in MARSEILLE!
German :
POP-UP STORE MARKT im Atelier 59!!!
Am WEEKEND DES 11/12 0KTOBER 11.00 /18.00 Uhr
Wir organisieren unseren traditionellen Herbstmarkt am Wochenende des 11. und 12. Oktobers, an dem KÜNSTLER und KUNSTHANDWERKER aus MARSEILLE teilnehmen!
Italiano :
POP-UP STORE all’Atelier 59!
IL WEEKEND DELL’11/12 OTTOBRE 11h00 /18h00
Il fine settimana dell’11 e 12 ottobre si terrà il nostro tradizionale Mercato d’Autunno, che riunirà gli ARTISTI e gli ARTIGIANI di MARSIGLIA!
Espanol :
¡POP-UP STORE en Atelier 59!
EL FIN DE SEMANA DEL 11/12 0OCTUBRE 11h00 /18h00
El fin de semana del 11 y 12 de octubre, celebraremos nuestro tradicional Mercado de Otoño, que reunirá a ARTISTAS y ARTESANOS de MARSELLA
L’événement Marché Pop-up Store Marseille 1er Arrondissement a été mis à jour le 2025-10-02 par Office Métropolitain de tourisme et des congrès de Marseille