Marché Pop-up Store Atelier 59 Marseille 1er Arrondissement

Marché Pop-up Store

Du samedi 11 au dimanche 12 octobre 2025. Atelier 59 59 Boulevard de la Libération Marseille 1er Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône

Début : 2025-10-11

fin : 2025-10-12

2025-10-11

MARCHÉ POP-UP STORE à l’Atelier 59 !!

LE WEEKEND DU 11/12 0CTOBRE 11h00 /18h00



Nous organisons notre traditionnel Marché d’automne le week-end du 11 et 12 octobre, regroupant ARTISTES et ARTISANS basés sur MARSEILLE !

Nous organisons notre traditionnel Marché d’automne le week-end du 11 et 12 octobre, regroupant ARTISTES et ARTISANS basés sur MARSEILLE !



OÙ ?

ATELIER 59, 59 BOULEVARD DE LA LIBÉRATION 13001 MARSEILLE



On a tout prévu !! Des petits rafraîchissement, un peu de musique et surtout des personnes avec beaucoup de talent !!



On a fait une sélection de folie d’ARTISTES ET CRÉATEURS pour que tu puisses venir te faire plaisir et pourquoi pas tes cadeaux de Noël pour les plus prévoyants ! Alors reserve ton week-end!



AU PROGRAMME



•De la sape homme & femme !!!

•Des accessoires !! (Bijoux/Foulards/ Sacs Petits accessoires divers )

•De l’art !!!! (Sculptures/Illustrations Photographies Peintures Prints Fanzines Éditions Originaux Jeux de cartes)

•De la déco !!(Tapis Décorations) .

Atelier 59 59 Boulevard de la Libération Marseille 1er Arrondissement 13001 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 99 70 49 35 ai-pantaia@outlook.fr

English :

POP-UP STORE at Atelier 59 !

THE WEEKEND OF 11/12 0CTOBER 11h00 /18h00



We’re holding our traditional Autumn Market on the weekend of October 11 and 12, bringing together ARTISTS and CRAFTSMEN based in MARSEILLE!

German :

POP-UP STORE MARKT im Atelier 59!!!

Am WEEKEND DES 11/12 0KTOBER 11.00 /18.00 Uhr



Wir organisieren unseren traditionellen Herbstmarkt am Wochenende des 11. und 12. Oktobers, an dem KÜNSTLER und KUNSTHANDWERKER aus MARSEILLE teilnehmen!

Italiano :

POP-UP STORE all’Atelier 59!

IL WEEKEND DELL’11/12 OTTOBRE 11h00 /18h00



Il fine settimana dell’11 e 12 ottobre si terrà il nostro tradizionale Mercato d’Autunno, che riunirà gli ARTISTI e gli ARTIGIANI di MARSIGLIA!

Espanol :

¡POP-UP STORE en Atelier 59!

EL FIN DE SEMANA DEL 11/12 0OCTUBRE 11h00 /18h00



El fin de semana del 11 y 12 de octubre, celebraremos nuestro tradicional Mercado de Otoño, que reunirá a ARTISTAS y ARTESANOS de MARSELLA

