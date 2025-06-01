Marche populaire ffsp – Salle Polyvalente Charmois-l’Orgueilleux, 1 juin 2025 07:30, Charmois-l'Orgueilleux.

Vosges

Marche populaire ffsp Salle Polyvalente 4 rue de la Croisette Charmois-l’Orgueilleux Vosges

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-06-01 07:30:00

fin : 2025-06-01 14:00:00

2025-06-01

PARCOURS

6 km -10 km 20 km sans difficultés particulières.

Ouvert à tous ; les enfants de moins de 10 ans doivent obligatoirement être accompagnés.

LICENCE

La licence de participation F.F.S.P est délivrée au départ contre une cotisation de participation sans souvenir de 3€ ou licence famille 6€.

Portant les timbres de contrôle, elle donne droit au tampon IVV sur les carnets internationaux disponibles au retour.

RAVITAILLEMENT

Boissons et petites collations

Ravitaillements payants le long du parcours (boissons et casse-croûte). Possibilité de restauration à l’arrivée.

La marche aura lieu quelles que soient les conditions météorologiques, sauf en cas d’arrêté préfectoral ou municipal.Tout public

Salle Polyvalente 4 rue de la Croisette

Charmois-l’Orgueilleux 88270 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 80 88 03 51

English :

ROUTES

6 km -10 km 20 km with no particular difficulties.

Open to all; children under 10 must be accompanied.

LICENCE

The F.F.S.P. participation license is issued at the start in exchange for a 3? participation fee without souvenir, or a 6? family license.

Carrying the control stamps, it entitles the holder to the IVV stamp on the international carnets available on return.

REFRESHMENTS

Drinks and snacks

Paid refreshments along the route (drinks and snacks). Catering available at the finish.

The walk will take place whatever the weather conditions, except in the event of a prefectural or municipal order.

German :

STRECKEN:

6 km 10 km 20 km ohne besondere Schwierigkeiten.

Offen für alle; Kinder unter 10 Jahren müssen zwingend begleitet werden.

LIZENZ:

Die F.F.S.P.-Teilnehmerlizenz wird am Start gegen eine Teilnahmegebühr von 3? ohne Souvenir oder eine Familienlizenz von 6? ausgestellt.

Sie trägt die Kontrollmarken und berechtigt zum Stempel IVV auf den internationalen Carnets, die bei der Rückkehr erhältlich sind.

VERPFLEGUNG:

Getränke und kleine Snacks

Kostenpflichtige Verpflegungsstellen entlang der Strecke (Getränke und Snacks). Verpflegungsmöglichkeit am Ziel.

Die Wanderung findet unabhängig von den Wetterbedingungen statt, sofern keine präfektorale oder städtische Anordnung vorliegt.

Italiano :

PERCORSI

6 km 10 km 20 km senza particolari difficoltà.

Aperto a tutti; i bambini sotto i 10 anni devono essere accompagnati.

LICENZA

La licenza di partecipazione F.F.S.P. sarà rilasciata alla partenza in cambio di una quota di partecipazione non commemorativa di 3 euro o di una licenza familiare di 6 euro.

Munita dei timbri di controllo, dà diritto al timbro IVV sui carnet internazionali disponibili al ritorno.

RIFORNIMENTI

Bevande e snack

Punti di ristoro lungo il percorso (bevande e snack). Ristoro disponibile all’arrivo.

La camminata si svolgerà in qualsiasi condizione meteorologica, tranne in caso di ordinanza prefettizia o comunale.

Espanol :

RUTAS

6 km 10 km 20 km sin dificultades particulares.

Abierto a todos; los menores de 10 años deben ir acompañados.

LICENCIA

La licencia de participación de la F.F.S.P. se entregará en la salida a cambio de una cuota de participación no conmemorativa de 3€ o de una licencia familiar de 6€.

Llevando los sellos de control, da derecho al sello IVV en los carnets internacionales disponibles a la vuelta.

REFRESCOS

Bebidas y tentempiés

Puntos de avituallamiento a lo largo del recorrido (bebidas y tentempiés). Servicio de catering en la meta.

La marcha se desarrollará cualesquiera que sean las condiciones meteorológicas, excepto en caso de orden prefectoral o municipal.

