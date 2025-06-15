Marche populaire internationale – Trémonzey, 15 juin 2025 07:00, Trémonzey.

Vosges

Place du Centre Trémonzey Vosges

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-06-15 07:00:00

fin : 2025-06-15 13:30:00

2025-06-15

Venez découvrir les particularités de Trémonzey et ses alentours lors de la 1 ère Marche Populaire Internationale le 16 juin 2024

Départ à partir de 7 h jusqu’à 13h30 (retour 18h00 au plus tard)

Possibilité de 3 circuits 6, 11 et 20 kms

Inscription 3 € individuel et 6 € famille

Renseignements et réservations 06.02.52.37.44Tout public

Place du Centre

Trémonzey 88240 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 02 52 37 44

English :

Come and discover the special features of Trémonzey and the surrounding area during the 1st International People’s March on June 16, 2024

Departure from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (return no later than 6 p.m.)

3 circuits available: 6, 11 and 20 kms

Registration 3 ? individual and 6 ? family

Information and reservations 06.02.52.37.44

German :

Entdecken Sie die Besonderheiten von Trémonzey und seiner Umgebung während des 1. Internationalen Volksmarsches am 16. Juni 2024

Start ab 7 Uhr bis 13.30 Uhr (Rückkehr spätestens 18 Uhr)

Möglichkeit von 3 Strecken 6, 11 und 20 kms

Einschreibung 3 ? Einzelperson und 6 ? Familie

Informationen und Reservierungen 06.02.52.37.44

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire le particolarità di Trémonzey e dei suoi dintorni durante la 1° Marcia Internazionale dei Popoli del 16 giugno 2024

Partenza dalle 7.00 alle 13.30 (ritorno entro le 18.00)

Sono disponibili 3 percorsi di 6, 11 e 20 km

Iscrizione 3 ? individuale e 6 ? familiare

Informazioni e prenotazioni 06.02.52.37.44

Espanol :

Venga a descubrir las particularidades de Trémonzey y sus alrededores durante la 1ª Marcha Popular Internacional del 16 de junio de 2024

Salida de 7.00 a 13.30 h (regreso a más tardar a las 18.00 h)

3 recorridos de 6, 11 y 20 kms disponibles

Inscripción 3€ individual y 6€ familiar

Información y reservas 06.02.52.37.44

