Marche populaire internationale – Trémonzey, 15 juin 2025
Vosges
Marche populaire internationale Place du Centre Trémonzey Vosges
Dimanche 2025-06-15 07:00:00
2025-06-15 13:30:00
2025-06-15
Venez découvrir les particularités de Trémonzey et ses alentours lors de la 1 ère Marche Populaire Internationale le 16 juin 2024
Départ à partir de 7 h jusqu’à 13h30 (retour 18h00 au plus tard)
Possibilité de 3 circuits 6, 11 et 20 kms
Inscription 3 € individuel et 6 € famille
Renseignements et réservations 06.02.52.37.44Tout public
Place du Centre
Trémonzey 88240 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 02 52 37 44
English :
Come and discover the special features of Trémonzey and the surrounding area during the 1st International People’s March on June 16, 2024
Departure from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (return no later than 6 p.m.)
3 circuits available: 6, 11 and 20 kms
Registration 3 ? individual and 6 ? family
Information and reservations 06.02.52.37.44
German :
Entdecken Sie die Besonderheiten von Trémonzey und seiner Umgebung während des 1. Internationalen Volksmarsches am 16. Juni 2024
Start ab 7 Uhr bis 13.30 Uhr (Rückkehr spätestens 18 Uhr)
Möglichkeit von 3 Strecken 6, 11 und 20 kms
Einschreibung 3 ? Einzelperson und 6 ? Familie
Informationen und Reservierungen 06.02.52.37.44
Italiano :
Venite a scoprire le particolarità di Trémonzey e dei suoi dintorni durante la 1° Marcia Internazionale dei Popoli del 16 giugno 2024
Partenza dalle 7.00 alle 13.30 (ritorno entro le 18.00)
Sono disponibili 3 percorsi di 6, 11 e 20 km
Iscrizione 3 ? individuale e 6 ? familiare
Informazioni e prenotazioni 06.02.52.37.44
Espanol :
Venga a descubrir las particularidades de Trémonzey y sus alrededores durante la 1ª Marcha Popular Internacional del 16 de junio de 2024
Salida de 7.00 a 13.30 h (regreso a más tardar a las 18.00 h)
3 recorridos de 6, 11 y 20 kms disponibles
Inscripción 3€ individual y 6€ familiar
Información y reservas 06.02.52.37.44
