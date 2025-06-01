Marche populaire – Osthouse, 1 juin 2025 07:00, Osthouse.

Bas-Rhin

Marche populaire rue du Looch Osthouse Bas-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Début : Dimanche 2025-06-01 07:00:00

fin : 2025-06-01 13:00:00

2025-06-01

Parcours de 5, 10 et 15 km aux alentours du village. Vous pourrez vous restaurer après l’effort à la salle avec un plat de bouchée à la reine, assiette froide ou grillades.

rue du Looch

Osthouse 67150 Bas-Rhin Grand Est contact@csb-osthouse.fr

English :

5, 10 and 15 km routes around the village. You can enjoy a bite to eat, a cold plate or a barbecue in the hall.

German :

Strecken von 5, 10 und 15 km in der Umgebung des Dorfes. Nach der Anstrengung können Sie sich in der Halle mit einer Platte mit Königinnenbissen, kalten Platten oder Gegrilltem stärken.

Italiano :

Percorsi di 5, 10 e 15 km intorno al villaggio. Potrete gustare un boccone, un piatto freddo o un barbecue nella sala.

Espanol :

Rutas de 5, 10 y 15 km por el pueblo. En el salón podrá disfrutar de un bocado, un plato frío o una barbacoa.

L’événement Marche populaire Osthouse a été mis à jour le 2025-05-13 par Office de tourisme du Grand Ried