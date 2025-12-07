Marche pour le Téléthon Saint Amand Judo Saint-Amand-Montrond
Marche pour le Téléthon Saint Amand Judo Saint-Amand-Montrond dimanche 7 décembre 2025.
Marche pour le Téléthon Saint Amand Judo
Rue Léopold Senghor Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-12-07 07:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07
Date(s) :
2025-12-07
Marche au profit du Téléthon
4 parcours 8,5 km, 15 km, 20 km, 24 km. Départ entre 7h et 9h du Dojo Baraton. Ravitaillement à Drevant 15 km, 20 km et 24 km. Inscription sur place et collation à l’arrivée .
Rue Léopold Senghor Saint-Amand-Montrond 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire saintamandjudo@wanadoo.fr
English :
Walk in aid of the Telethon
L’événement Marche pour le Téléthon Saint Amand Judo Saint-Amand-Montrond a été mis à jour le 2025-11-26 par OT TOURISME-COEUR DE FRANCE