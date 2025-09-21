Marche rose Le Val-d’Ajol

Marche rose Le Val-d'Ajol dimanche 21 septembre 2025.

Marche rose

4 Place de l’hôtel de ville Le Val-d’Ajol Vosges

Dimanche 2025-09-21 08:00:00

2025-09-21 14:00:00

2025-09-21

La 5eme marche rose au Val d’Ajol vous propose 2 parcours

– 5 km (accessible PMR)

-10 km

Inscription payante avec remise d’un article rose T-shirt, bonnet, casquette, soquette (au choix)

La marche rose est organisée avec le soutien de la mairie du Val d’Ajol, Rando au pays d’Hérival, la ligue contre le cancer et de nombreux partenaires.Tout public

4 Place de l’hôtel de ville Le Val-d’Ajol 88340 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 87 30 76 80

English :

The 5th Pink Walk in Val d’Ajol offers 2 routes:

– 5 km (accessible to PRM)

-10 km

Paying registration with a pink item: T-shirt, beanie, cap, cap (your choice)

The pink walk is organized with the support of the Val d’Ajol town council, Rando au pays d’Hérival, the Ligue contre le cancer and many other partners.

German :

Die 5. rosa Wanderung in Val d’Ajol bietet Ihnen zwei Strecken an:

– 5 km (zugänglich für Personen mit eingeschränkter Mobilität)

-10 km

Kostenpflichtige Anmeldung mit Abgabe eines rosafarbenen Artikels: T-Shirt, Mütze, Kappe, Socke (nach Wahl)

Der Rosenmarsch wird mit der Unterstützung folgender Organisationen organisiert: Bürgermeisteramt von Val d’Ajol, Rando au pays d’Hérival, Krebsliga und zahlreiche Partner.

Italiano :

La 5a Camminata Rosa in Val d’Ajol offre 2 percorsi:

– 5 km (accessibile alle PRM)

-10 km

Con la quota di iscrizione riceverete un articolo rosa: maglietta, berretto, cappellino o cuffia (a vostra scelta)

La camminata rosa è organizzata con il sostegno del Comune di Val d’Ajol, di Rando au pays d’Hérival, della Lega contro il cancro e di molti altri partner.

Espanol :

La 5ª Marcha Rosa de Val d’Ajol propone 2 recorridos:

– 5 km (accesible a PMR)

-10 km

Con la inscripción recibirás un artículo rosa: camiseta, gorro o gorra (a elegir)

La marcha rosa se organiza con el apoyo del ayuntamiento de Val d’Ajol, Rando au pays d’Hérival, la Liga contra el Cáncer y muchos otros colaboradores.

