Marche Saint-Léon

Marche Saint-Léon jeudi 24 juillet 2025.

Place Gilbert Montagné Saint-Léon Allier

Début : Samedi 2025-07-24
fin : 2025-07-24

2025-07-24

Marche organisé par l’inter associations
Place Gilbert Montagné Saint-Léon 03220 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 08 21 82 00 

Walk organized by the inter-associations

Wanderung organisiert von inter associations

Passeggiata organizzata dalle interassociazioni

Marcha organizada por las interasociaciones

L’événement Marche Saint-Léon a été mis à jour le 2025-07-18 par Office de tourisme Entr’Allier Besbre et Loire