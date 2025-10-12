Marche solidaire contre le cancer Sainte-Maxime

Marche solidaire contre le cancer Sainte-Maxime dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

Marche solidaire contre le cancer

Plage Luc Provensal Au Casino Barrière Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-12 09:00:00

fin : 2025-10-12

Date(s) :

2025-10-12

Participez à la 4ème Marche Solidaire Intercommunale contre le Cancer !

.

Plage Luc Provensal Au Casino Barrière Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 79 42 42 evenementiel@ste-maxime.fr

English : Marche solidaire contre le cancer

Take part in the 4th Intercommunal Solidarity March against Cancer!



Join us for a morning of solidarity and hope at the 4th Intercommunal Solidarity Walk to benefit the fight against cancer. This event is a unique opportunity to come together for an important cause, while enjoying a beautiful setting in Sainte-Maxime.



The meeting point is at 9:00 a.m. on Luc Provensal Beach, where a friendly coffee will be offered by the Casino Barrière to start the day off right. At 9:30 a.m., the walk will depart from Luc Provensal Beach, followed by a second departure at 9:45 a.m. from Parc des Myrtes.



Walk together, fueled by collective energy and mutual support, to show that unity is strength in the fight against cancer.



At the end of the walk, a return bus service will be available, upon prior registration (limited number of places).



Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference!



To register, contact us at +33 4 94 79 42 05 or +33 6 15 51 21 55, or by email at evenementiel@ste-maxime.fr.



Together, let’s take another step toward defeating cancer!



In case of bad weather, the event will be postponed to Sunday, October 19.

German : Marche solidaire contre le cancer

Nehmen Sie am 4. Interkommunalen Solidaritätsmarsch gegen Krebs teil!

Italiano : Marche solidaire contre le cancer

Partecipa alla 4a Marcia di solidarietà intercomunale contro il cancro!



Unitevi a noi per una mattinata di solidarietà e speranza alla 4a Marcia Solidale Intercomunale a sostegno della lotta contro il cancro. Questo evento è un’occasione unica per unirsi per una causa importante, godendo della splendida cornice di Sainte-Maxime.



Il ritrovo è alle 9:00 sulla spiaggia di Luc Provensal, dove il Casino Barrière offrirà un caffè per iniziare la giornata con il piede giusto. Alle 9:30, la marcia partirà dalla spiaggia di Luc Provensal, seguita da una seconda partenza alle 9:45 dal Parc des Myrtes.



Camminate insieme, alimentati dall’energia collettiva e dal sostegno reciproco, per dimostrare che l’unione fa la forza nella lotta contro il cancro.



Al termine della marcia, sarà disponibile un servizio di ritorno in autobus, previa registrazione (posti limitati).



Non perdete questa opportunità di fare la differenza!



Per iscriversi, contattateci al numero +33 4 94 79 42 05 o +33 6 15 51 21 55, oppure via email all’indirizzo evenementiel@ste-maxime.fr.



Insieme, facciamo un altro passo avanti verso la sconfitta del cancro!



In caso di maltempo, l’evento sarà posticipato a domenica 19 ottobre.

Espanol : Marche solidaire contre le cancer

¡Participe en la 4ª Marcha Solidaria Intercomunitaria contra el Cáncer!

L’événement Marche solidaire contre le cancer Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2025-09-30 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime