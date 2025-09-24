Marche solidaire CCIVS, pôle administratif Saint-Astier

Marche solidaire CCIVS, pôle administratif Saint-Astier mercredi 24 septembre 2025.

Marche solidaire

CCIVS, pôle administratif 43 rue Victor Hugo Saint-Astier Dordogne

CIAS de la CCIVS 05 53 80 86 86

Mobilisons-nous pour valoriser les valeurs du respect, du vivre ensemble, du consentement.

14h départ randonnée pédestre, 2 parcours accessibles à tous (2 km ou 4 km sur la vélo-route voie verte).

Goûter offert. Remise de cadeaux à chaque participant.

Dress code haut blanc (tee-shirt, chemise, pull…).

14h, gymnase du Roc (bracelet participant à récupérer), retour avant 16h.

Gratuit, sans inscription.

CIAS de la CCIVS 05 53 80 86 86 .

CCIVS, pôle administratif 43 rue Victor Hugo Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 80 86 86

English : Marche solidaire

2 p.m.: start of the hike, 2 routes accessible to all (2 km or 4 km on the voie verte cycle route). Snack offered

Dress code: white top.

2pm, Le Roc gymnasium (participant wristband to be collected), return before 4pm. Free, no registration required.

CIAS de la CCIVS 05 53 80 86 86

German : Marche solidaire

14 Uhr: Start der Wanderung, 2 für alle zugängliche Strecken (2 km oder 4 km auf der Fahrradroute « voie verte »). Es wird ein Imbiss angeboten

Dresscode: weißes Oberteil.

14 Uhr, Gymnase du Roc (Teilnehmerarmband muss abgeholt werden), Rückkehr vor 16 Uhr. Kostenlos, keine Anmeldung erforderlich.

CIAS der CCIVS 05 53 80 86 86

Italiano :

ore 14.00: inizio della passeggiata, 2 percorsi accessibili a tutti (2 km o 4 km sulla pista ciclabile della greenway). Merenda offerta

Codice di abbigliamento: top bianco.

ore 14:00, palestra Le Roc (ritiro del braccialetto per i partecipanti), rientro entro le 16:00. Gratuito, non è richiesta l’iscrizione.

CIAS de la CCIVS 05 53 80 86 86

Espanol : Marche solidaire

14:00 h: inicio de la marcha, 2 recorridos accesibles a todos (2 km o 4 km por el itinerario ciclista de la vía verde). Merienda ofrecida

Código de vestimenta: camiseta blanca.

14:00 h, gimnasio Le Roc (recogida de la pulsera de participante), regreso antes de las 16:00 h. Gratuito, no es necesario inscribirse.

CIAS de la CCIVS 05 53 80 86 86

L’événement Marche solidaire Saint-Astier a été mis à jour le 2025-08-20 par Vallée de l’Isle en Périgord