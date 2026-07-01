MARCHES BIEN ÊTRE Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie
mercredi 8 juillet 2026 · Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie
Informations pratiques
Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie
MARCHES BIEN ÊTRE
Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08 18:30:00
fin : 2026-08-31
Date(s) :
2026-07-08
Une parenthèse de nature tous les mercredis tôt le matin ou le soir selon les conditions.
Dans un cadre naturel apaisant, ces marches sont une invitation à ralentir, à respirer profondément et à revenir à l’essentiel.
Marche, connexion à la nature,…
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Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 77 30 95 32
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A nature break every Wednesday, early in the morning or in the evening, depending on the conditions.
In a soothing natural setting, these walks invite you to slow down, breathe deeply, and get back to what matters most.
Walking, connecting with nature,…
L’événement MARCHES BIEN ÊTRE Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie a été mis à jour le 2026-07-01 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR