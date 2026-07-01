Informations pratiques

Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie

MARCHES BIEN ÊTRE

Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-08 18:30:00

fin : 2026-08-31

Date(s) :

2026-07-08

Une parenthèse de nature tous les mercredis tôt le matin ou le soir selon les conditions.

Dans un cadre naturel apaisant, ces marches sont une invitation à ralentir, à respirer profondément et à revenir à l’essentiel.

Marche, connexion à la nature,…

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Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 77 30 95 32

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A nature break every Wednesday, early in the morning or in the evening, depending on the conditions.

In a soothing natural setting, these walks invite you to slow down, breathe deeply, and get back to what matters most.

Walking, connecting with nature,…

L’événement MARCHES BIEN ÊTRE Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie a été mis à jour le 2026-07-01 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR