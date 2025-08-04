Marches d’été Plonévez-Porzay 4 août 2025 18:00
Finistère
Marches d’été Chapelle Ste-Anne la Palud Plonévez-Porzay Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-04 18:00:00
fin : 2025-08-04
Date(s) :
2025-08-04
Organisé par Les Randonneurs du Porzay. Ouvert à tous, 2 circuits de 5 et 8km.
Les marches sont suivies d’un pot (participation 2€) .
Chapelle Ste-Anne la Palud
Plonévez-Porzay 29550 Finistère Bretagne
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Marches d’été Plonévez-Porzay a été mis à jour le 2025-06-18 par OT MENEZ-HOM ATLANTIQUE