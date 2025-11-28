MARIA ISKARIOT JOKER’S PUB Angers

MARIA ISKARIOT Vendredi 28 novembre, 21h00 JOKER’S PUB Maine-et-Loire

6.50 € en prévente/ 8 € sur place

Début : 2025-11-28T21:00:00 – 2025-11-28T22:45:00

Fin : 2025-11-28T21:00:00 – 2025-11-28T22:45:00

Maria Iskariot mélange un punk brut en néerlandais avec des thèmes de découverte de soi, de passage à l’âge adulte et d’ambiguïté morale entre le bien et le mal. Elles prouvent que le punk néerlandophone n’a pas à être nostalgique, il peut être frais et novateur.

Leur premier EP EN/EN, sorti en avril 2024 sur le label néerlandais Burning Fik, parle de vouloir autre chose sans savoir comment. Leur premier album sortira le 24 octobre 2025.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars