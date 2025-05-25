MARIA JOÃO PIRES MARC-ANDRÉ HAMELIN HALLE AUX GRAINS Toulouse
MARIA JOÃO PIRES MARC-ANDRÉ HAMELIN HALLE AUX GRAINS Toulouse mardi 24 mars 2026.
MARIA JOÃO PIRES MARC-ANDRÉ HAMELIN
HALLE AUX GRAINS 1 place Dupuy Toulouse Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 20 – 20 – 92 EUR
Début : 2026-03-24 20:00:00
2026-03-24
Maria João Pires et Marc-André Hamelin dans Mozart et Schubert! Qui aurait pu imaginer que ces deux immenses artistes partagent la scène tant leurs répertoires diffèrent ?
Tous deux possèdent une telle science des couleurs qu’ils dialoguent dans les œuvres les plus intimistes de la musique classique et romantique. Une rencontre magnifique. 20 .
HALLE AUX GRAINS 1 place Dupuy Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 21 09 00
English :
Maria João Pires and Marc-André Hamelin in Mozart and Schubert! Who could have imagined that these two immensely talented artists would share the stage, so different are their repertoires?
German :
Maria João Pires und Marc-André Hamelin in Mozart und Schubert! Wer hätte gedacht, dass diese beiden immensen Künstler die Bühne teilen würden, so unterschiedlich sind ihre Repertoires?
Italiano :
Maria João Pires e Marc-André Hamelin in Mozart e Schubert! Chi avrebbe potuto immaginare che questi due artisti di immenso talento avrebbero condiviso il palco, visti i loro repertori molto diversi?
Espanol :
¡Maria João Pires y Marc-André Hamelin en Mozart y Schubert! ¿Quién habría podido imaginar que estos dos artistas de inmenso talento compartirían escenario, teniendo en cuenta sus repertorios tan diferentes?
