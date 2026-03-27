Marmite à histoires Médiathèque de Rochefort Rochefort

Marmite à histoires

Médiathèque de Rochefort La Corderie Royale Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-04

fin : 2026-04-04

Date(s) :

2026-04-04

De 6 mois à 5 ans ouvrir des livres, même quand on ne sait pas encore lire, c’est un plaisir !

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Médiathèque de Rochefort La Corderie Royale Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 82 66 00 mediathequerochefort@agglo-rochefortocean.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Marmite à histoires (Storytelling pot)

From 6 months to 5 years: opening books is fun, even when you can’t read yet!

L’événement Marmite à histoires Rochefort a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan