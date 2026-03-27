Marmite à histoires Médiathèque de Rochefort Rochefort
Marmite à histoires Médiathèque de Rochefort Rochefort samedi 4 avril 2026.
Marmite à histoires
Médiathèque de Rochefort La Corderie Royale Rochefort Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-04
fin : 2026-04-04
Date(s) :
2026-04-04
De 6 mois à 5 ans ouvrir des livres, même quand on ne sait pas encore lire, c’est un plaisir !
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Médiathèque de Rochefort La Corderie Royale Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 82 66 00 mediathequerochefort@agglo-rochefortocean.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Marmite à histoires (Storytelling pot)
From 6 months to 5 years: opening books is fun, even when you can’t read yet!
L’événement Marmite à histoires Rochefort a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan
À voir aussi à Rochefort (Charente-Maritime)
- Concert Solexwing La Cantina Rochefort 27 mars 2026
- Exposition La Pieta de Michel-Ange Galerie Aurore Rochefort 28 mars 2026
- Visite De la fleur au fruit le miracle d’une métamorphose Espace Nature Rochefort 28 mars 2026
- Concert Moundrag 1ère partie Rock electro school chemin de la Vieille Forme Rochefort 28 mars 2026
- La Cantina fait son brunch Rochefort 29 mars 2026