MASTER CLASSES CHANT Avène
MASTER CLASSES CHANT Avène jeudi 14 mai 2026.
Avène
CONCERT MASTER CLASSES CHANT
Avène Hérault
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 20 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-14
fin : 2026-05-16
Date(s) :
2026-05-14
EN MAI, SONG D’UNE NUIT D’ÉTÉ
Du 14 au 17 mai, à Eau Thermale Avène l’Hôtel.
Vivez un week-end de l’Ascension complètement dépaysant, musical et nature.
Deux master classes vous accueillent, quel que soit votre niveau, même débutant, pour 3 jours d’atelier chant à votre choix, en voix lyrique ou chant gospel & soul.
Concert le 17 à 14h30. 20€ (tarif réduit 15€) 06 62 06 18 14
EN MAI, avec SONG D’UNE NUIT D’ÉTÉ, un week-end vraiment pas comme les autres !
Du 14 au 17 mai, vivez un week-end de l’Ascension complètement dépaysant, musical et nature.
Vous chantez ? ou vous aimeriez chanter ? Lancez-vous à pleine voix dans une expérience de découverte de votre voix, en immersion complète avec des coachs talentueux, dans un environnement haut de gamme et en pleine nature.
Deux MASTER CLASSES vous accueillent, quel que soit votre niveau, même débutant, pour 3 jours d’atelier chant à votre choix, en voix lyrique ou chant gospel & soul.
LES DATES du jeudi 14 au dimanche 17 mai
Master classe Soul & Gospel avec Emmanuel Pi Djob
En savoir plus https://www.helloasso.com/associations/song-d-une-nuit-dete/evenements/master-classe-soul-gospel
Master classe voix lyrique avec Ulrike Van Cotthem
En savoir plus https://www.helloasso.com/associations/song-d-une-nuit-dete/evenements/master-classe-voix-lyrique-1
LE LIEU
Hôtel Thermal d’Avène (Hérault)
ET…. UN BONUS !
L’inscription au stage donne accès à prix réduit au spectacle “Soul meets Opera (La rencontre)” le vendredi 15 mai à 20h30
Tarif 12 €
www.songdunenuitdete.com .
Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 44 45
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : CONCERT MASTER CLASSES CHANT
IN MAY, SONG D?UNE NUIT D?ÉTÉ
From May 14 to 17, enjoy a completely different Ascension weekend, with music and nature.
Two MASTER CLASSES welcome you, whatever your level, even beginners, for 3 days of singing workshops of your choice, in lyrical voice or gospel & soul singing.
Thursday May 14 to Sunday May 17
Hôtel Thermal d?Avène Registration for the workshop entitles you to reduced admiss
L’événement CONCERT MASTER CLASSES CHANT Avène a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
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