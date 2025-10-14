Masterclass with Rodolphe Durand Planisware San Francisco

Join us for an exceptional Masterclass and Networking Session!

Rodolphe Durand will be visiting us in the Bay at the occasion of the 2025 Strategic Management Society Annual Conference happening this year in our beloved San Francisco.

In addition to sharing with us the main learnings from the conference, in his Masterclass, Rodolphe will reflect and help us reflect on a few questions:

– Does it matter for a firm to have a corporate purpose?

– And for a leader to be ‘purpose-driven’?

– Are the American and European views on corporate purpose similar or different?

At times when the risk of great divide between our regions looms large, this master class will debunk some myths (purpose = CSR, purpose = performance) and reflect on the role of firms in society. He will also update you on how these and other themes (AI, entrepreneurship, …) are now part of HEC Paris’ curriculum.

After this insightful conference, we will have a time for Q&A and refreshments will be served for a networking with the speaker and attendees.

We look forward to seeing you at this occasion!

About Rodolphe Durand:

At HEC-Paris, Rodolphe Durand is the Joly Family Professor of Purposeful Leadership and the academic director of the Purpose Center. He is the founder of the Society and Organizations Institute (S&O) which he launched in 2009. As a scholar, Rodolphe received multiple international awards and fellowships for his research, and was visiting Professor at NYU and UCLA in the US, and Cambridge and Oxford in Europe. As a member of Boards (in listed and private firms, in non-profit organizations), impact committee in a VC, and purpose committee (comité de mission), Rodolphe works with multiple organizations on developing, implementing, and assessing impact strategies that value a firm’s purpose and its intangible assets.

Rodolphe is also a prolific author of books. Most recently: “A Broader Vision of Business” coauthored with Veolia’s CEO, Antoine Frérot (Flammarion, 2022), « Strategor », leading Strategy textbook in France (9th edition, 1st edition in English – Dunod: Paris, 2024.

Find more about Rodolphe :

[https://www.hec.edu/en/faculty-research/faculty-directory/faculty-member/durand-rodolphe](https://www.hec.edu/en/faculty-research/faculty-directory/faculty-member/durand-rodolphe)

[https://www.linkedin.com/in/rodolphe-durand-5654a5/](https://www.linkedin.com/in/rodolphe-durand-5654a5/)

Find more about the Strategic Management Conference:

[https://www.strategicmanagement.net/person/rodolphe-durand/](https://www.strategicmanagement.net/person/rodolphe-durand/)

