Masters and MBA Fair with TSAAE The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection Bucarest Jeudi 11 décembre, 15h00 On registration

Masters and MBA Fair with Toulouse School of Aviation and Aerospace Engineering

[Romanian Students]

The Toulouse School of Aviation and Aerospace Engineering (TSAAE) will meet you during the Masters and MBA Fair in Bucarest to introduce you to the international programmes of ENAC – Ecole Nationale de l’Aviation Civile and ISAE-SUPAERO.

December 11, 2025, 16h-19h (GMT + 2)

Hotel The Marmorosch Bucharest

TSAAE is the shared brand of ENAC and ISAE-SUPAERO, created to shape the future of civil and military aerospace engineering and air transport. Together, we offer top-tier programs that prepare you to meet the challenges of tomorrow’s aviation and space industries.

Interested in studying your Master’s degree in Aviation or Aerospace Engineering?

Our main fields of study:

• Aerospace Engineering

• Air Transport

• Aviation & Aeronautical Engineering

• Digital Systems

• Project Management, Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2025-12-11T15:00:00.000+02:00

Fin : 2025-12-11T18:00:00.000+02:00

1

https://www.tsaae.fr/en/

The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection Strada Doamnei 2, București 030053, Roumanie Vieille ville Bucarest 030051