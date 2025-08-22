Match amicale SAXV vs UBB Stade Chanzy Angoulême

Match amicale SAXV vs UBB

Stade Chanzy 5 rue du Stade Angoulême Charente

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR

Début : Vendredi 2025-08-22 19:30:00

Auteur d’une saison magnifique, le champion d’Europe et vice champion de France de TOP 14, l’ Union Bordeaux Bègles, sera à Chanzy le vendredi 22 août à 19h30 pour le 2nd match de préparation de nos violets !



Tous derrière eux… Ici ici c’est Chanzy !!!

English :

European champions and French TOP 14 runners-up Union Bordeaux Bègles have had a superb season, and will be at Chanzy on Friday 22 August at 7.30pm for the 2nd preparatory match for our purple team!



We’re all behind them… This is Chanzy !!!

German :

Der Europameister und Vizemeister der TOP 14, Union Bordeaux Bègles, hat eine großartige Saison gespielt und wird am Freitag, den 22. August um 19:30 Uhr in Chanzy für das zweite Vorbereitungsspiel unserer Veilchen erwartet



Alle stehen hinter ihnen… Hier ist Chanzy!

Italiano :

L’Union Bordeaux Bègles, campione d’Europa e secondo classificato nel TOP 14 francese, sta vivendo una stagione magnifica e sarà presente a Chanzy venerdì 22 agosto alle 19.30 per la seconda partita di preparazione della nostra squadra viola!



Siamo tutti con loro… Questo è Chanzy!!!

Espanol :

El Union Bordeaux Bègles, campeón de Europa y subcampeón del TOP 14 francés, está realizando una magnífica temporada, ¡y estará en Chanzy el viernes 22 de agosto a las 19:30 para el 2º partido preparatorio de nuestro equipo morado!



Todos les apoyamos… ¡¡¡Esto es Chanzy !!!

