Match Angoulême VS Nice

Stade Pierre Bacqué SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-08-08 17:00:00

fin : 2025-08-08

2025-08-08

Match de rugby entre Angoulême et Nice.

Animations musicales et concert d’après-match avec le groupe Hello 80. Buvette et snacking sur place.

5€ en prévente à l’office de tourisme ou au stade. Gratuit pour les femmes et les enfants .

Stade Pierre Bacqué SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 50 81

English :

Rugby match between Angoulême and Nice.

Musical entertainment and post-match concert with the Hello 80 band. Refreshment bar and snacks on site.

German :

Rugbyspiel zwischen Angoulême und Nizza.

Musikalische Unterhaltung und Konzert nach dem Spiel mit der Gruppe Hello 80. Getränke und Snacks vor Ort.

Italiano :

Partita di rugby tra Angoulême e Nizza.

Intrattenimento musicale e concerto post-partita con il gruppo Hello 80. Bar e snack in loco.

Espanol :

Partido de rugby entre Angulema y Niza.

Animación musical y concierto después del partido con el grupo Hello 80. Bar y tentempiés in situ.

