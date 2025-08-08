Match Angoulême VS Nice Stade Pierre Bacqué Saint-Lary-Soulan
Match Angoulême VS Nice Stade Pierre Bacqué Saint-Lary-Soulan vendredi 8 août 2025.
Match Angoulême VS Nice
Stade Pierre Bacqué SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : 2025-08-08 17:00:00
Début : 2025-08-08 17:00:00
fin : 2025-08-08
Date(s) :
2025-08-08
Match de rugby entre Angoulême et Nice.
Animations musicales et concert d’après-match avec le groupe Hello 80. Buvette et snacking sur place.
5€ en prévente à l’office de tourisme ou au stade. Gratuit pour les femmes et les enfants .
Stade Pierre Bacqué SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 50 81
English :
Rugby match between Angoulême and Nice.
Musical entertainment and post-match concert with the Hello 80 band. Refreshment bar and snacks on site.
German :
Rugbyspiel zwischen Angoulême und Nizza.
Musikalische Unterhaltung und Konzert nach dem Spiel mit der Gruppe Hello 80. Getränke und Snacks vor Ort.
Italiano :
Partita di rugby tra Angoulême e Nizza.
Intrattenimento musicale e concerto post-partita con il gruppo Hello 80. Bar e snack in loco.
Espanol :
Partido de rugby entre Angulema y Niza.
Animación musical y concierto después del partido con el grupo Hello 80. Bar y tentempiés in situ.
