Match BCM FRONTIGNAN NM3 Gymnase André DUBRUC Montbrison

Match BCM FRONTIGNAN NM3

Gymnase André DUBRUC 13A rue de Beauregard Montbrison Loire

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-01 20:00:00
fin : 2025-11-01

Date(s) :
2025-11-01

Soirée sportive et ludique au BCM avec votre match BCM FRONTIGNAN !
Animations de nos CHEERS , concours de lancer, tombola
Venez nombreux pour une bonne soirée !
Gymnase André DUBRUC 13A rue de Beauregard Montbrison 42600 Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes   communication@basket-montbrison.fr

English :

An evening of sport and fun at BCM with your BCM FRONTIGNAN match!
Entertainment by our CHEERS, throwing competition, tombola
Come one, come all for a great evening!

German :

Sportlicher und unterhaltsamer Abend im BCM mit Ihrem Spiel BCM FRONTIGNAN!
Animationen von unseren CHEERS , Wurfwettbewerb, Tombola!
Kommen Sie zahlreich und genießen Sie einen schönen Abend!

Italiano :

Una serata di sport e divertimento al BCM con l’incontro BCM FRONTIGNAN!
Intrattenimento dei nostri CHEERS, gara di lancio, tombola..
Venite a godervi la serata!

Espanol :

¡Una tarde de deporte y diversión en BCM con su partido BCM FRONTIGNAN!
Entretenimiento por nuestros CHEERS, concurso de lanzamiento, tómbola
¡Ven y disfruta de la noche !

L’événement Match BCM FRONTIGNAN NM3 Montbrison a été mis à jour le 2025-10-28 par Office de Tourisme Loire Forez