Match BCM FRONTIGNAN NM3 Gymnase André DUBRUC Montbrison

Match BCM FRONTIGNAN NM3

Gymnase André DUBRUC 13A rue de Beauregard Montbrison Loire

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-01 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-01

Date(s) :

2025-11-01

Soirée sportive et ludique au BCM avec votre match BCM FRONTIGNAN !

Animations de nos CHEERS , concours de lancer, tombola

Venez nombreux pour une bonne soirée !

.

Gymnase André DUBRUC 13A rue de Beauregard Montbrison 42600 Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes communication@basket-montbrison.fr

English :

An evening of sport and fun at BCM with your BCM FRONTIGNAN match!

Entertainment by our CHEERS, throwing competition, tombola

Come one, come all for a great evening!

German :

Sportlicher und unterhaltsamer Abend im BCM mit Ihrem Spiel BCM FRONTIGNAN!

Animationen von unseren CHEERS , Wurfwettbewerb, Tombola!

Kommen Sie zahlreich und genießen Sie einen schönen Abend!

Italiano :

Una serata di sport e divertimento al BCM con l’incontro BCM FRONTIGNAN!

Intrattenimento dei nostri CHEERS, gara di lancio, tombola..

Venite a godervi la serata!

Espanol :

¡Una tarde de deporte y diversión en BCM con su partido BCM FRONTIGNAN!

Entretenimiento por nuestros CHEERS, concurso de lanzamiento, tómbola

¡Ven y disfruta de la noche !

L’événement Match BCM FRONTIGNAN NM3 Montbrison a été mis à jour le 2025-10-28 par Office de Tourisme Loire Forez