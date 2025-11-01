Match BCM FRONTIGNAN NM3 Gymnase André DUBRUC Montbrison
Match BCM FRONTIGNAN NM3 Gymnase André DUBRUC Montbrison samedi 1 novembre 2025.
Match BCM FRONTIGNAN NM3
Gymnase André DUBRUC 13A rue de Beauregard Montbrison Loire
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR
Début : 2025-11-01 20:00:00
2025-11-01
Soirée sportive et ludique au BCM avec votre match BCM FRONTIGNAN !
Animations de nos CHEERS , concours de lancer, tombola
Venez nombreux pour une bonne soirée !
communication@basket-montbrison.fr
English :
An evening of sport and fun at BCM with your BCM FRONTIGNAN match!
Entertainment by our CHEERS, throwing competition, tombola
Come one, come all for a great evening!
German :
Sportlicher und unterhaltsamer Abend im BCM mit Ihrem Spiel BCM FRONTIGNAN!
Animationen von unseren CHEERS , Wurfwettbewerb, Tombola!
Kommen Sie zahlreich und genießen Sie einen schönen Abend!
Italiano :
Una serata di sport e divertimento al BCM con l’incontro BCM FRONTIGNAN!
Intrattenimento dei nostri CHEERS, gara di lancio, tombola..
Venite a godervi la serata!
Espanol :
¡Una tarde de deporte y diversión en BCM con su partido BCM FRONTIGNAN!
Entretenimiento por nuestros CHEERS, concurso de lanzamiento, tómbola
¡Ven y disfruta de la noche !
L’événement Match BCM FRONTIGNAN NM3 Montbrison a été mis à jour le 2025-10-28 par Office de Tourisme Loire Forez