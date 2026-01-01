Match de championnat de hockey sur glace HCMP EPINAL Patinoire du Forum Courchevel
Match de championnat de hockey sur glace HCMP EPINAL Patinoire du Forum Courchevel mardi 13 janvier 2026.
Match de championnat de hockey sur glace HCMP EPINAL
Patinoire du Forum Patinoire de Courchevel Courchevel Savoie
Tarif : 9 – 9 – 9 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-13 19:30:00
fin : 2026-01-13 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-01-13
Les Bouquetins du HCMP reçoivent les Wildcats d’Epinal
.
Patinoire du Forum Patinoire de Courchevel Courchevel 73120 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes contact@hcmp-hockey.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Ice hockey game HCMP against EPINAL
Les Bouquetins from HCMP hosts the Wildcats from Epinal
L’événement Match de championnat de hockey sur glace HCMP EPINAL Courchevel a été mis à jour le 2026-01-07 par Courchevel Tourisme