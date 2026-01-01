Match de championnat de hockey sur glace HCMP EPINAL Patinoire du Forum Courchevel

Match de championnat de hockey sur glace HCMP EPINAL

Patinoire du Forum Patinoire de Courchevel Courchevel Savoie

Tarif : 9 – 9 – 9 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-13 19:30:00

fin : 2026-01-13 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-13

Les Bouquetins du HCMP reçoivent les Wildcats d’Epinal

.

Patinoire du Forum Patinoire de Courchevel Courchevel 73120 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes contact@hcmp-hockey.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Ice hockey game HCMP against EPINAL

Les Bouquetins from HCMP hosts the Wildcats from Epinal

L’événement Match de championnat de hockey sur glace HCMP EPINAL Courchevel a été mis à jour le 2026-01-07 par Courchevel Tourisme