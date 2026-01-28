Match de championnat de hockey sur glace HCMP Lyon Patinoire du Forum Courchevel

Match de championnat de hockey sur glace HCMP Lyon

Patinoire du Forum Patinoire de Courchevel Courchevel Savoie

Tarif : 14 – 14 – 14 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-17 19:30:00

fin : 2026-02-17 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-17

Les Bouquetins du HCMP reçoivent les Lions de Lyon

contact@hcmp-hockey.fr

English : Ice hockey game HCMP against Lyon

The Bouquetins from HCMP hosts the Lions from Lyon

