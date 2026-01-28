Match de championnat de hockey sur glace HCMP Lyon Patinoire du Forum Courchevel
Match de championnat de hockey sur glace HCMP Lyon
Tarif : 14 – 14 – 14 EUR
Début : 2026-02-17 19:30:00
fin : 2026-02-17 22:30:00
2026-02-17
Les Bouquetins du HCMP reçoivent les Lions de Lyon
Patinoire du Forum Patinoire de Courchevel Courchevel 73120 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes contact@hcmp-hockey.fr
English : Ice hockey game HCMP against Lyon
The Bouquetins from HCMP hosts the Lions from Lyon
