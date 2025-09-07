Match de rugby à XV 4 cantons BHAP contre Soustons Stade Léo Cheyrou Villeréal

Match de rugby à XV 4 cantons BHAP contre Soustons Stade Léo Cheyrou Villeréal dimanche 7 septembre 2025.

Stade Léo Cheyrou 1 allée Montlabour Villeréal Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Championnat Fédérale 1.
Les 4 cantons BHAP affrontent Soustons.

– Equipes B 14h
– Equipes A 15h45

Possibilité de repas avant match sur réservation.
Stade Léo Cheyrou 1 allée Montlabour Villeréal 47210 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 31 26 24 33 

English : Match de rugby à XV 4 cantons BHAP contre Soustons

Fédérale 1 Championship.
The 4 cantons BHAP take on Soustons.

– B teams: 2pm
– A teams: 3:45pm

Pre-match meal available on reservation.

German : Match de rugby à XV 4 cantons BHAP contre Soustons

Meisterschaft Fédérale 1.
Die 4 cantons BHAP treten gegen Soustons an.

– Mannschaften B: 14h
– A-Teams: 15:45 Uhr

Essen vor dem Spiel auf Vorbestellung möglich.

Italiano :

Campionato Fédérale 1.
I 4 cantoni BHAP affrontano Soustons.

– Squadre B: ore 14.00
– Squadre A: ore 15.45

Pasto pre-partita disponibile su prenotazione.

Espanol : Match de rugby à XV 4 cantons BHAP contre Soustons

Campeonato Fédérale 1.
Los 4 cantones BHAP se enfrentan a Soustons.

– Equipos B: 14.00 h
– Equipos A: 15.45 h

Comida previa al partido disponible previa reserva.

