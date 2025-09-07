Match de rugby à XV 4 cantons BHAP contre Soustons Stade Léo Cheyrou Villeréal
Match de rugby à XV 4 cantons BHAP contre Soustons Stade Léo Cheyrou Villeréal dimanche 7 septembre 2025.
Match de rugby à XV 4 cantons BHAP contre Soustons
Stade Léo Cheyrou 1 allée Montlabour Villeréal Lot-et-Garonne
Championnat Fédérale 1.
Les 4 cantons BHAP affrontent Soustons.
– Equipes B 14h
– Equipes A 15h45
Possibilité de repas avant match sur réservation.
Stade Léo Cheyrou 1 allée Montlabour Villeréal 47210 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 31 26 24 33
English : Match de rugby à XV 4 cantons BHAP contre Soustons
Fédérale 1 Championship.
The 4 cantons BHAP take on Soustons.
– B teams: 2pm
– A teams: 3:45pm
Pre-match meal available on reservation.
German : Match de rugby à XV 4 cantons BHAP contre Soustons
Meisterschaft Fédérale 1.
Die 4 cantons BHAP treten gegen Soustons an.
– Mannschaften B: 14h
– A-Teams: 15:45 Uhr
Essen vor dem Spiel auf Vorbestellung möglich.
Italiano :
Campionato Fédérale 1.
I 4 cantoni BHAP affrontano Soustons.
– Squadre B: ore 14.00
– Squadre A: ore 15.45
Pasto pre-partita disponibile su prenotazione.
Espanol : Match de rugby à XV 4 cantons BHAP contre Soustons
Campeonato Fédérale 1.
Los 4 cantones BHAP se enfrentan a Soustons.
– Equipos B: 14.00 h
– Equipos A: 15.45 h
Comida previa al partido disponible previa reserva.
