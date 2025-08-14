Match de waterpolo Chalais
Match de waterpolo Chalais jeudi 14 août 2025.
Match de waterpolo
Piscine Chalais Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-14
fin : 2025-08-14
Date(s) :
2025-08-14
Venez assiter à des match de waterpolo entre les clubs de Réaux, La Roche-Chalais/St-Aigulin et Montmoreau/Chalais. Entrée libre.
.
Piscine Chalais 16210 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 79 66 11 02 ajm.natation@gmail.com
English :
Come and watch waterpolo matches between the Réaux, La Roche-Chalais/St-Aigulin and Montmoreau/Chalais clubs. Admission free.
German :
Sehen Sie sich Wasserpolo-Spiele zwischen den Vereinen Réaux, La Roche-Chalais/St-Aigulin und Montmoreau/Chalais an. Eintritt frei.
Italiano :
Assistete alle partite di pallanuoto tra i club di Réaux, La Roche-Chalais/St-Aigulin e Montmoreau/Chalais. Ingresso libero.
Espanol :
Partidos de waterpolo entre los clubes Réaux, La Roche-Chalais/St-Aigulin y Montmoreau/Chalais. Entrada gratuita.
L’événement Match de waterpolo Chalais a été mis à jour le 2025-07-31 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente