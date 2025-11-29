Match d’improvisation théâtrale Espace culturel Les Halles Tonnay-Charente

Espace culturel Les Halles 14 rue de Verdun Tonnay-Charente Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-11-29 20:30:00
fin : 2025-11-29 23:00:00

2025-11-29

Match d’improvisation théâtrale amateur.
Espace culturel Les Halles 14 rue de Verdun Tonnay-Charente 17430 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 82 14 30  animations@tonnay-charente.fr

English : Theatrical improvisation match

Amateur theatrical improvisation match.

German : Theatralisches Improvisationsspiel

Amateur-Improvisationstheater-Match.

Italiano :

Incontro di improvvisazione teatrale amatoriale.

Espanol :

Partido de improvisación teatral amateur.

