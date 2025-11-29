Match d’improvisation théâtrale Espace culturel Les Halles Tonnay-Charente
Espace culturel Les Halles 14 rue de Verdun Tonnay-Charente Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-11-29 20:30:00
fin : 2025-11-29 23:00:00
Match d’improvisation théâtrale amateur.
English : Theatrical improvisation match
Amateur theatrical improvisation match.
German : Theatralisches Improvisationsspiel
Amateur-Improvisationstheater-Match.
Italiano :
Incontro di improvvisazione teatrale amatoriale.
Espanol :
Partido de improvisación teatral amateur.
