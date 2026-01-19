Match d’improvisation théâtrale Espace culturel Les Halles Tonnay-Charente
Espace culturel Les Halles 14 rue de Verdun Tonnay-Charente Charente-Maritime
Début : 2026-03-21 20:30:00
fin : 2026-03-21
2026-03-21
Match d’improvisation théâtrale amateur.
Espace culturel Les Halles 14 rue de Verdun Tonnay-Charente 17430 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 82 14 30 animations@tonnay-charente.fr
English : Theatrical improvisation match
Amateur theatrical improvisation match.
