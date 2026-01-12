Match foot Rodez Saint-Malo Rodez

Match foot Rodez Saint-Malo

Match foot Rodez Saint-Malo Rodez dimanche 18 janvier 2026.

Match foot Rodez Saint-Malo

Rue Vieussens Rodez Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2026-01-18
fin : 2026-01-18

Date(s) :
2026-01-18

Match des Rafettes contre Saint-Malo, Dim 18 Janvier, 13h00 au stade PAUL LIGNON.
SECONDE LIGUE SL J10   .

Rue Vieussens Rodez 12000 Aveyron Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Rafettes match against Saint-Malo, Dim 18 Janvier, 13h00 au stade PAUL LIGNON.

L’événement Match foot Rodez Saint-Malo Rodez a été mis à jour le 2026-01-10 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)