Match Rugby Brive/ Carcassonne Brive-la-Gaillarde
Match Rugby Brive/ Carcassonne Brive-la-Gaillarde vendredi 12 décembre 2025.
Match Rugby Brive/ Carcassonne
116 Avenue du 11 novembre Brive-la-Gaillarde Corrèze
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-12
fin : 2025-12-12
Date(s) :
2025-12-12
Le match opposant Brive a Carcassonne aura lieu au Stadium Municipal. .
116 Avenue du 11 novembre Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
English : Match Rugby Brive/ Carcassonne
German : Match Rugby Brive/ Carcassonne
Italiano :
Espanol : Match Rugby Brive/ Carcassonne
L’événement Match Rugby Brive/ Carcassonne Brive-la-Gaillarde a été mis à jour le 2025-08-20 par Corrèze Tourisme