MATCH TAMBOURIN VENDÉMIAN COURNONSEC (N2) Vendémian
MATCH TAMBOURIN VENDÉMIAN COURNONSEC (N2) Vendémian dimanche 7 juin 2026.
Vendémian
MATCH TAMBOURIN VENDÉMIAN COURNONSEC (N2)
Vendémian Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-07
fin : 2026-06-07
Date(s) :
2026-06-07
Rapide, stratégique et spectaculaire, le tambourin est un jeu d’adresse et de précision où chaque coup peut faire basculer le match.
Rapide, stratégique et spectaculaire, le tambourin est un jeu d’adresse et de précision où chaque coup peut faire basculer le match. Entre échanges intenses, frappes puissantes et ambiance conviviale, ce sport typique de l’Hérault promet du spectacle et de l’émotion. Venez vibrer au rythme des échanges et laissez-vous surprendre par l’énergie du tambourin ! .
Vendémian 34230 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 72 69
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English :
Fast, strategic and spectacular, tambourine is a game of skill and precision, where each stroke can turn the match on its head. Between intense exchanges, powerful strokes and a friendly atmosphere, this typical Hérault sport promises spectacle and emotion. Come and vibrate to the rhythm of the exchanges and let yourself be surprised by the energy of the tambourine!
L’événement MATCH TAMBOURIN VENDÉMIAN COURNONSEC (N2) Vendémian a été mis à jour le 2026-05-23 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT
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