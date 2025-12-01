Matin boulotte & pelote à histoire Cheffois

Bibliothèque Cheffois Vendée

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-10 09:30:00

fin : 2025-12-10

Date(s) :

2025-12-10

Venez en pyjama

Dès 6 ans

A la bibliothèque de Cheffois .

Bibliothèque Cheffois 85390 Vendée Pays de la Loire +33 2 51 53 66 43

English :

Come in your pyjamas

German :

Kommen Sie im Pyjama

Italiano :

Vieni in pigiama

Espanol :

Ven en pijama

L’événement Matin boulotte & pelote à histoire Cheffois Cheffois a été mis à jour le 2025-11-18 par Office de Tourisme Vendée Marais Poitevin