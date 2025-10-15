Matinée jeux de société Landivisiau
Matinée jeux de société Landivisiau mercredi 15 octobre 2025.
Matinée jeux de société
Espace France Services Landivisiau Finistère
Partenariat avec l’Espace France Services à Landivisiau
Dans le cadre des Journées France Services 2025, évadez-vous et plongez dans d’extraordinaires univers en découvrant des jeux de société hauts en couleurs.
Modalités Public adulte, gratuit. .
Espace France Services Landivisiau 29400 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 68 67 63
