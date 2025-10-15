Matinée jeux de société Landivisiau

Espace France Services Landivisiau Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-15 10:00:00
fin : 2025-10-15 12:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-10-15

Partenariat avec l’Espace France Services à Landivisiau
Dans le cadre des Journées France Services 2025, évadez-vous et plongez dans d’extraordinaires univers en découvrant des jeux de société hauts en couleurs.
Modalités Public adulte, gratuit.   .

Espace France Services Landivisiau 29400 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 68 67 63 

