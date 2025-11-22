Matinée jeux de société Médiatèque Pontonx-sur-l’Adour

Matinée jeux de société

Médiatèque 92 Avenue de la Chalosse Pontonx-sur-l’Adour Landes

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-22

fin : 2025-11-22

Date(s) :

2025-11-22

Suzanne vous propose une matinée jeux de société

Suzanne vous propose une matinée jeux de société .

Médiatèque 92 Avenue de la Chalosse Pontonx-sur-l’Adour 40465 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 57 50 00 mediatheque@pontonx.fr

English : Matinée jeux de société

Suzanne invites you to a morning of board games

German : Matinée jeux de société

Suzanne bietet Ihnen einen Vormittag mit Gesellschaftsspielen an

Italiano :

Suzanne vi invita a una mattinata di giochi da tavolo

Espanol : Matinée jeux de société

Suzanne te invita a una mañana de juegos de mesa

L’événement Matinée jeux de société Pontonx-sur-l’Adour a été mis à jour le 2025-11-14 par OT Tartas