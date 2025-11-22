Matinée jeux de société Médiatèque Pontonx-sur-l’Adour
Matinée jeux de société Médiatèque Pontonx-sur-l'Adour samedi 22 novembre 2025.
Matinée jeux de société
Médiatèque 92 Avenue de la Chalosse Pontonx-sur-l’Adour Landes
Gratuit
Suzanne vous propose une matinée jeux de société
Médiatèque 92 Avenue de la Chalosse Pontonx-sur-l’Adour 40465 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 57 50 00 mediatheque@pontonx.fr
English : Matinée jeux de société
Suzanne invites you to a morning of board games
German : Matinée jeux de société
Suzanne bietet Ihnen einen Vormittag mit Gesellschaftsspielen an
Italiano :
Suzanne vi invita a una mattinata di giochi da tavolo
Espanol : Matinée jeux de société
Suzanne te invita a una mañana de juegos de mesa
