MATINÉE MUSICALE EN FAMILLE Mazères-sur-Salat

MATINÉE MUSICALE EN FAMILLE

SALLE DU RDC DE LA MAIRIE Mazères-sur-Salat Haute-Garonne

Rendez-vous parent-enfant (enfants de 0-10 ans ) pour rire, écouter, bricoler, chanter et découvrir la magie de la musique et des histoires.

Venez créer ensemble des instruments de musique, écouter et participer au conte musical.

Venez partager un moment chaleureux !

10h atelier créatif parent-enfant (création d’instruments de musique),

10h30 conte musical Le bonhomme de neige création et animation Ruben Villa Sanchez. Un conte en musique pour grands et petit. Qu’arrivera-t-il au bonhomme de neige durant la nuit…?

Familles avec enfants de 0 à 10 ans. .

SALLE DU RDC DE LA MAIRIE Mazères-sur-Salat 31260 Haute-Garonne Occitanie tempo.cagire@gmail.com

English :

A parent-child get-together (ages 0-10) to laugh, listen, craft, sing and discover the magic of music and stories.

Come and create musical instruments together, listen to and participate in a musical tale.

Come and share a warm moment!

German :

Eltern-Kind-Treffen (Kinder von 0-10 Jahren ), um zu lachen, zuzuhören, zu basteln, zu singen und die Magie der Musik und der Geschichten zu entdecken.

Basteln Sie gemeinsam Musikinstrumente, hören Sie zu und nehmen Sie an einer musikalischen Geschichte teil.

Kommen Sie und teilen Sie einen herzlichen Moment!

Italiano :

Un incontro per genitori e bambini (0-10 anni) per ridere, ascoltare, costruire, cantare e scoprire la magia della musica e delle storie.

Venite a creare insieme strumenti musicali, ad ascoltare e a partecipare alla narrazione musicale.

Venite a condividere un momento di calore!

Espanol :

Un encuentro entre padres e hijos (0-10 años) para reír, escuchar, hacer cosas, cantar y descubrir la magia de la música y los cuentos.

Ven a crear instrumentos musicales juntos, y a escuchar y participar en la narración de cuentos musicales.

¡Ven a compartir un momento entrañable!

