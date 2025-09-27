MATINÉE PHILO Prémian

MATINÉE PHILO Prémian samedi 27 septembre 2025.

MATINÉE PHILO

Place Maurice Amans Prémian Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date :

Début : 2025-09-27

fin : 2025-09-27

Date(s) :

2025-09-27

Un samedi par mois, Fabrice Garcia anime une matinée philo ouverte à tous. Thèmes variés, sans jargon, suivis d’un débat.

Thème du mois Le petit et le grand dans la nature.

Participation libre.

Fabrice Garcia, enseignant en philosophie, propose un atelier mensuel le samedi de 10h à 12h. Accessible aux novices et amateurs, chaque séance aborde un thème (Nietzsche, IA, morale, rêve…) suivi d’un débat ouvert. Une approche vivante et sans jargon pour penser ensemble. Participation libre. .

Place Maurice Amans Prémian 34390 Hérault Occitanie philofabricegarcia@yahoo.fr

English :

One Saturday a month, Fabrice Garcia hosts a philosophy morning open to all. Varied themes, without jargon, followed by a debate.

Monthly theme: The small and the large in nature.

Participation free.

German :

An einem Samstag im Monat veranstaltet Fabrice Garcia einen Philo-Morgen, der für alle offen ist. Verschiedene Themen, ohne Jargon, gefolgt von einer Debatte.

Thema des Monats: Das Kleine und das Große in der Natur.

Teilnahme frei.

Italiano :

Un sabato al mese, Fabrice Garcia organizza una mattinata di filosofia aperta a tutti. I temi sono vari e privi di gergo, seguiti da un dibattito.

Il tema di questo mese: Il piccolo e il grande nella natura.

La partecipazione è gratuita.

Espanol :

Un sábado al mes, Fabrice Garcia organiza una mañana de filosofía abierta a todos. Los temas son variados y libres de jerga, seguidos de un debate.

El tema de este mes: Lo pequeño y lo grande en la naturaleza.

La participación es gratuita.

