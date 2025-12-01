MATINÉE PHILO Prémian

Place Maurice Amans Prémian Hérault

Début : 2025-12-20

fin : 2025-12-20

2025-12-20

Un samedi par mois, Fabrice Garcia anime une matinée philo ouverte à tous. Thèmes variés, sans jargon, suivis d’un débat.

Thème du mois Vers une amélioration technique de l’homme ?

Participation libre.

Fabrice Garcia, enseignant en philosophie, propose un atelier mensuel le samedi de 10h à 12h. Accessible aux novices et amateurs, chaque séance aborde un thème (Nietzsche, IA, morale, rêve…) suivi d'un débat ouvert. Une approche vivante et sans jargon pour penser ensemble.

Place Maurice Amans Prémian 34390 Hérault Occitanie philofabricegarcia@yahoo.fr

English :

One Saturday a month, Fabrice Garcia hosts a philosophy morning open to all. Varied, jargon-free themes, followed by a debate.

Theme of the month: Towards a technical improvement of mankind?

Free participation.

German :

An einem Samstag im Monat veranstaltet Fabrice Garcia einen Philo-Morgen, der für alle offen ist. Verschiedene Themen, ohne Jargon, gefolgt von einer Debatte.

Thema des Monats: Auf dem Weg zur technischen Verbesserung des Menschen?

Teilnahme frei.

Italiano :

Un sabato al mese, Fabrice Garcia organizza una mattinata di filosofia aperta a tutti. I temi sono vari e privi di gergo, seguiti da un dibattito.

Tema del mese: Verso il miglioramento tecnico dell’umanità?

La partecipazione è gratuita.

Espanol :

Un sábado al mes, Fabrice Garcia organiza una mañana de filosofía abierta a todos. Los temas son variados y sin jerga, seguidos de un debate.

Tema del mes: ¿Hacia la mejora técnica de la humanidad?

La participación es gratuita.

