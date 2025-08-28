MATINÉE PHILO Prémian
Un samedi par mois, Fabrice Garcia anime une matinée philo ouverte à tous. Thèmes variés, sans jargon, suivis d’un débat.
Thème du mois Qu’est-ce qu’un con ?
Participation libre.
Fabrice Garcia, enseignant en philosophie, propose un atelier mensuel le samedi de 10h à 12h. Accessible aux novices et amateurs, chaque séance aborde un thème (Nietzsche, IA, morale, rêve…) suivi d’un débat ouvert. Une approche vivante et sans jargon pour penser ensemble. Participation libre. .
Place Maurice Amans Prémian 34390 Hérault Occitanie philofabricegarcia@yahoo.fr
English :
One Saturday a month, Fabrice Garcia hosts a philosophy morning open to all. Varied themes, without jargon, followed by a debate.
This month’s theme: What is a jerk?
Free participation.
German :
An einem Samstag im Monat veranstaltet Fabrice Garcia einen Philo-Morgen, der für alle offen ist. Verschiedene Themen, ohne Jargon, gefolgt von einer Debatte.
Thema des Monats: Was ist ein Arschloch?
Teilnahme frei.
Italiano :
Un sabato al mese, Fabrice Garcia organizza una mattinata di filosofia aperta a tutti. I temi sono vari e privi di gergo, seguiti da un dibattito.
Il tema di questo mese: Che cos’è un idiota?
La partecipazione è libera.
Espanol :
Un sábado al mes, Fabrice Garcia organiza una mañana de filosofía abierta a todos. Los temas son variados y sin jerga, seguidos de un debate.
El tema de este mes: ¿Qué es un idiota?
La participación es libre.
