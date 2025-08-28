MATINÉE PHILO Prémian

Un samedi par mois, Fabrice Garcia anime une matinée philo ouverte à tous. Thèmes variés, sans jargon, suivis d’un débat.

Thème du mois Qu’est-ce qu’un con ?

Participation libre.

Fabrice Garcia, enseignant en philosophie, propose un atelier mensuel le samedi de 10h à 12h. Accessible aux novices et amateurs, chaque séance aborde un thème (Nietzsche, IA, morale, rêve…) suivi d’un débat ouvert. Une approche vivante et sans jargon pour penser ensemble. Participation libre. .

Place Maurice Amans Prémian 34390 Hérault Occitanie philofabricegarcia@yahoo.fr

English :

One Saturday a month, Fabrice Garcia hosts a philosophy morning open to all. Varied themes, without jargon, followed by a debate.

This month’s theme: What is a jerk?

Free participation.

German :

An einem Samstag im Monat veranstaltet Fabrice Garcia einen Philo-Morgen, der für alle offen ist. Verschiedene Themen, ohne Jargon, gefolgt von einer Debatte.

Thema des Monats: Was ist ein Arschloch?

Teilnahme frei.

Italiano :

Un sabato al mese, Fabrice Garcia organizza una mattinata di filosofia aperta a tutti. I temi sono vari e privi di gergo, seguiti da un dibattito.

Il tema di questo mese: Che cos’è un idiota?

La partecipazione è libera.

Espanol :

Un sábado al mes, Fabrice Garcia organiza una mañana de filosofía abierta a todos. Los temas son variados y sin jerga, seguidos de un debate.

El tema de este mes: ¿Qué es un idiota?

La participación es libre.

