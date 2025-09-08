MBA Connections HEC Paris Le Château Jouy-en-Josas

MBA Connections HEC Paris Le Château Jouy-en-Josas lundi 8 septembre 2025.

MBA Connections HEC Paris Le Château Jouy-en-Josas 8 – 12 septembre Cette invitation est destinée à des recruteurs potentiels

HEC Paris MBA Connections

Cette invitation est destinée à des recruteurs potentiels

HEC Paris Talents organise MBA CONNECTIONS, forum de recrutement permettant aux entreprises de rencontrer des étudiants du programme MBA d’HEC Paris en recherche de stage ou de poste.

La prochaine édition se tiendra du 8 au 12 septembre 2025, en distanciel et en présentiel au Château d’HEC à Jouy-en-Josas.

Pour en savoir plus, n’hésitez pas à contacter HEC Paris Talents à [hectalents-events@hec.fr](mailto:hectalents-events@hec.fr).

__________

This invitation is intended for potential recruiters

HEC Paris Talents is organizing MBA CONNECTIONS, a recruitment forum that offers companies the opportunity to meet MBA students from HEC Paris who are seeking internships or full-time positions.

The next edition will take place from September 8 to 12, 2025, both online and in person at the HEC Château in Jouy-en-Josas.

To learn more, feel free to contact HEC Paris Talents at [hectalents-events@hec.fr](mailto:hectalents-events@hec.fr).

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2025-09-08T09:00:00.000+02:00

Fin : 2025-09-12T18:00:00.000+02:00

1

https://www.hecalumni.fr/en/event/mba-connections/2025/08/07/12819

HEC Paris Le Château 5 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Les Metz Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines