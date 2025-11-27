MD LEVRETTE CAFÉ Bourges

MD Jeudi 27 novembre, 22h00 LEVRETTE CAFÉ Cher

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-27T22:00:00 – 2025-11-27T23:59:00

Fin : 2025-11-27T22:00:00 – 2025-11-27T23:59:00

C’est ce soir : DJ MD à 22h !

Rejoignez-nous à la Levrette Café pour une soirée de folie avec DJ MD. C’est le moment de danser !

#DJMD #ElectroNight

« Je marche comme Johnny Walker & swingue comme un Ohio player »

https://www.instagram.com/amad_djmd/

LEVRETTE CAFÉ 1 rue d’Auron, 18000 Bourges Bourges 18000 Cher Centre-Val de Loire https://www.levrettecafe.fr/cafes/bourges-18/ https://www.instagram.com/levrettecafe_bourges/?hl=fr;https://www.facebook.com/LevretteCafeBourges [{« data »: {« author »: « amad_djmd », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « DJ MD (@amad_djmd) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/486492465_1568005693912117_6785546366274427094_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby4xMDgwLmMyIn0&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=101&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QEfglYC7pMVM8DFb8pa9C8Mn2xQoUk3lSFZDQE1-wXFUD_fe2WhtbSzbMpUDC3boXs&_nc_ohc=BWHZERAMF8kQ7kNvwHy5Hz5&_nc_gid=rGyouFXAOvKE03na8juyfw&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfbgWBmmefcS3KC2M6LU2gAfhsboF2WurzTpCEz11cCQ0Q&oe=68D05372&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/amad_djmd/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/amad_djmd/ »}] A 2 min de la cathédrale ! Hyper centre ville.

Le Levrette Café de Bourges est aménagé dans l’ancienne maison de Jacques Cœur. Un lieu atypique pour se retrouver en famille, amis ou collègues pour un bon moment de convivialité et une ambiance décalée.

Une Team de folie pour organiser différentes soirées à thèmes… ( soirée ski, oktoberfest, célibataire, noël…)

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars R&B Electro Night