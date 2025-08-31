MÉCHOUI Allenc

MÉCHOUI Allenc dimanche 31 août 2025.

Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère

Début : 2025-08-31 11:30:00

Le foyer rural d’Allenc vous propose un méchoui samedi 30 août. Au programme

11h30 apéritif

13h repas (salade grecque, méchoui avec pomme de terre, fromages, salade de fruits et gateau, café). Tarif 18€ et 9€ pour les de 12 ans. Gratuit pour les de 5 ans. RÉSERVATION OBLIGATOIRE 06 89 94 90 59 Sylvain.

Après-midi détente belote, jeux et papote

Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 julia.assant@orange.fr

English :

The Foyer Rural d’Allenc invites you to a méchoui on Saturday August 30. Program:

11:30 am: aperitif

1pm: meal (Greek salad, mechoui with potatoes, cheese, fruit salad and cake, coffee). Price: 18? and 9? for children under 12. Free for children under 5. RESERVATION REQUIRED: 06 89 94 90 59 Sylvain.

Relaxing afternoon: belote, games and chat

German :

Der Foyer rural von Allenc lädt Sie am Samstag, den 30. August zu einem Mechoui ein. Auf dem Programm stehen:

11.30 Uhr: Aperitif

13 Uhr: Essen (griechischer Salat, Mechoui mit Kartoffeln, Käse, Obstsalat und Kuchen, Kaffee). Preis: 18? und 9? für Kinder unter 12 Jahren. Kostenlos für Kinder unter 5 Jahren. OBLIGATORISCHE RESERVIERUNG: 06 89 94 90 59 Sylvain.

Entspannter Nachmittag: Belote, Spiele und Klatsch

Italiano :

Il Foyer Rural d’Allenc organizza una grigliata sabato 30 agosto. Il programma:

11.30: aperitivo

ore 13.00: pasto (insalata greca, mechoui con patate, formaggio, macedonia e torta, caffè). Prezzo: 18? e 9? per i bambini sotto i 12 anni. Gratuito per i bambini sotto i 5 anni. Prenotazione obbligatoria: 06 89 94 90 59 Sylvain.

Pomeriggio di relax: belote, giochi e chiacchiere

Espanol :

El Foyer Rural d’Allenc organiza una barbacoa el sábado 30 de agosto. En el programa

11.30 h: aperitivo

13.00 h: comida (ensalada griega, mechoui con patatas, queso, macedonia y tarta, café). Precio: 18? y 9? para los menores de 12 años. Gratuito para los menores de 5 años. SOLICITUD DE RESERVA: 06 89 94 90 59 Sylvain.

Tarde de relax: belote, juegos y charla

