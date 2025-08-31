MÉCHOUI Allenc
MÉCHOUI Allenc dimanche 31 août 2025.
MÉCHOUI
Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère
Tarif : 9 – 9 – 9 EUR
Enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-31 11:30:00
fin : 2025-08-31
Date(s) :
2025-08-31
Le foyer rural d’Allenc vous propose un méchoui samedi 30 août. Au programme
11h30 apéritif
13h repas (salade grecque, méchoui avec pomme de terre, fromages, salade de fruits et gateau, café). Tarif 18€ et 9€ pour les de 12 ans. Gratuit pour les de 5 ans. RÉSERVATION OBLIGATOIRE 06 89 94 90 59 Sylvain.
Après-midi détente belote, jeux et papote
Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 julia.assant@orange.fr
English :
The Foyer Rural d’Allenc invites you to a méchoui on Saturday August 30. Program:
11:30 am: aperitif
1pm: meal (Greek salad, mechoui with potatoes, cheese, fruit salad and cake, coffee). Price: 18? and 9? for children under 12. Free for children under 5. RESERVATION REQUIRED: 06 89 94 90 59 Sylvain.
Relaxing afternoon: belote, games and chat
German :
Der Foyer rural von Allenc lädt Sie am Samstag, den 30. August zu einem Mechoui ein. Auf dem Programm stehen:
11.30 Uhr: Aperitif
13 Uhr: Essen (griechischer Salat, Mechoui mit Kartoffeln, Käse, Obstsalat und Kuchen, Kaffee). Preis: 18? und 9? für Kinder unter 12 Jahren. Kostenlos für Kinder unter 5 Jahren. OBLIGATORISCHE RESERVIERUNG: 06 89 94 90 59 Sylvain.
Entspannter Nachmittag: Belote, Spiele und Klatsch
Italiano :
Il Foyer Rural d’Allenc organizza una grigliata sabato 30 agosto. Il programma:
11.30: aperitivo
ore 13.00: pasto (insalata greca, mechoui con patate, formaggio, macedonia e torta, caffè). Prezzo: 18? e 9? per i bambini sotto i 12 anni. Gratuito per i bambini sotto i 5 anni. Prenotazione obbligatoria: 06 89 94 90 59 Sylvain.
Pomeriggio di relax: belote, giochi e chiacchiere
Espanol :
El Foyer Rural d’Allenc organiza una barbacoa el sábado 30 de agosto. En el programa
11.30 h: aperitivo
13.00 h: comida (ensalada griega, mechoui con patatas, queso, macedonia y tarta, café). Precio: 18? y 9? para los menores de 12 años. Gratuito para los menores de 5 años. SOLICITUD DE RESERVA: 06 89 94 90 59 Sylvain.
Tarde de relax: belote, juegos y charla
