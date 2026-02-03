Mécleuves En Scène #7 Mécleuves

Mécleuves En Scène #7

Salle Polyvalente Lanceumont Mécleuves Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Jeudi 2026-03-12 14:00:00

fin : 2026-03-15 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-12 2026-03-13 2026-03-14 2026-03-15

Festival de Théâtre Mécleuves En Scène #7

Organisé par le Théâtre d’Y Voir et la MJC Frontigny-Mécleuves

——————–

Avec 11 spectacles variés, allant du théâtre de témoignage à la comédie, en passant par la danse et le jeu masqué, le Festival de Théâtre Mécleuves En Scènes #7 vous propose comme à l’accoutumée une programmation riche et accessible. Notre exposition d’artistes complétera cet événement culturel convivial à ne surtout pas manquer.

11 SPECTACLES

ENTRÉE LIBRE (au chapeau)

EXPOSITION D’ARTISTES pendant tout le festival

BUVETTE et RESTAURATION sur place.

Pour venir

RD955 direction Strasbourg

Sortie RD155a (Chesny)

Direction Jury, Frontigny puis Lanceumont

—————-

Jeudi 12 mars

19h30 LE BAISER D’ANNA

Compagnie PAROLES (Metz)

Lecture théâtralisée

45′

RÉSERVATION OBLIGATOIRE

25 pers. maxi

Mise en scène Daniel Proia

Musique Christian Lebrun

Interprétation Martine Koechert, Lino Pepe

Naples, dans les années 50. Un jeune orphelin, Don Gaetano, est recueilli par le concierge d’un immeuble. Le garçon apprend la vie en jouant à la scopa et en écoutant les récits des émeutes qui ont permis la libération de la ville en 1943.

——————-

21h00

SEE BRANT

Claude MANTOVANI (Marange-Silvange)

Pièce pour un acteur

60′

RÉSERVATION OBLIGATOIRE

25 pers. maxi

Texte Pierre HALET

Mise en scène & Interprétation Claude MANTOVANI

Brant Sébastien, soldat du feu exemplaire, vient nous entretenir, en toute confidentialité, d’un événement survenu un soir de représentation sur le lac souterrain de la cathédrale de Strasbourg, de “La Nef des Fous”, œuvre de son célèbre homonyme Sébastien Brant. Cette pièce, pour un acteur, est une odyssée entre la réalité et l’imaginaire, la folie et la raison, l’eau et le feu …

Vendredi 13 mars

20h00

D’HUMUS EN CANOPÉE

Lénaëlle HERGAT Mouvementarium (Metz)

Poésie dansée

20′

Chorégraphie, scénographie Lénaëlle HERGAT

Poèmes et mise en voix Séverine NIKOLIC

Musique Romain LAURENT

Enregistrement Musique Fabien Pilard

Danseurs

Séverine ALTMAYER, Yvan CORSIGLIA, Candice DEROY, Parniane FALAH, Sarah MINELLA, Séverine NIKOLIC, Sophie PILLA, Caroline PIQUET, Fany REICH, Pierre TEDESCHI, Laurence UKROPINA

D’humus en canopée ou le voyage de l’errance urbaine à l’explosion de nature qui interroge par les mots, la musique et les corps, les manières de se réinventer au XXI ème siècle.

——————-

21h00

UNE VIE EN VRAC

THÉÂTRE D’Y VOIR (Mécleuves)

Théâtre-témoignage

75′

(déconseillé aux -12 ans)

Texte Louis Plume

Adaptation & Mise en scène Serge JOCHUM

Interprétation Eve LASSERRE, Fanny KIEFFER

Découvrir et comprendre la schizophrénie pour ne plus en avoir peur…et être convaincu qu’avoir une vie satisfaisante en dépit des limites causées par la maladie est possible !

Une vie en vrac, l’histoire autobiographique d’un combat, d’une vie !

Samedi 14 mars

14h30

COMPROMIS

Compagnie L’AUTRE SCÈNE (Metz)

Comédie dramatique

90′

Texte Philippe CLAUDEL

Mise en scène Anne WEINBERG

Interprétation Dominique COLSON, Jean-Luc L’HÔTE, Michel OLESINSKI

Mai 1981, deux amis, Denis, comédien et Martin, dramaturge, se retrouvent lors de la signature du compromis de vente d’un appartement. Une tension croissante mêlant humour et hypocrisie, pose la question de leur véritable relation face à l’arrivée de Duval, l’acheteur.

——————-

16h30

COMME UNE CHANSON

Compagnie LES UNS LES UNES (Sérémange-Erzange)

Comédie dramatique

90′

Texte & Mise en scène Roland MARCUOLA

Interprétation Rémi Ledig, Patrick Roeser, Flora Ursenbach, Maxime Gaspard, Mickaël Denhez, Philippe Cordel, Sandrine Bour Marcuola, Roland Marcuola

Le texte invite à explorer la chanson mythique de Brel, Ces gens-là , en imaginant et revisitant chaque personnage avec profondeur et créativité. La pièce prolonge l’œuvre en proposant une interprétation originale et humoristique, tout en respectant le texte original. Elle offre ainsi une nouvelle perspective sur l’univers de Brel.

——————-

18h30

LES PASSEURS DE MASQUES

HODOFOLIA THÉÂTRE (Villers-Les-Nancy)

Théâtre de masques et d’improvisation

60′

Interprétation Patrick Cuny, Florian Sietzen

Deux comédiens passionnés revisitent l’art du masque en proposant un spectacle interactif où ils dévoilent la naissance et l’évolution des personnages, mêlant improvisation, fragilité et modernité. On se rend compte ainsi que le jeu masqué reste un art vivant, capable de refléter le monde d’aujourd’hui avec intensité et humour.

——————-

20h30

REST/E

THÉÂTRE D’Y VOIR (Mécleuves)

Comédie dramatique

90′

Texte Azilys TANNEAU

Mise en scène Jean-Marc BECHLER

Interprétation Eve LASSERRE, Eric PELLIER, Jean-Marc LOMBARD, Lucile WOLFF-BARTHEL, Antoine CARPENTIER

Dévastée par le suicide de sa fille, une mère en quête de réponses se tourne vers une start-up qui propose la reconstitution virtuelle des défunts grâce à l’intelligence artificielle. Commence alors un parcours vertigineux pour cette famille, entre réalité et illusion.

Cette pièce apporte une réflexion sensible sur le deuil, les technologies immersives et la complexité des liens familiaux face à la mort.

Dimanche 15 mars

14h00

IL ÉTAIT … TEMPS

Compagnie INCOGNITO (Laxou)

Spectacle jeune public

40′

(de 2 à 8 ans)

Mise en scène, Texte, Son + Lumière, Chansons, Chorégraphies Emilie MALHACHE, Clémence IDDIR, Nathalie HUMBERT

Interprétation Emilie MALHACHE, Clémence IDDIR

Il y a très longtemps, le monde était plongé dans les ténèbres et Céleste se lamentait…

Mais Lison, la fée des couleurs, va entrainer Céleste dans une incroyable aventure parce qu’il était temps pour elle de découvrir un nouveau monde.

Ce spectacle invite les spectateurs à explorer le monde et la nature, en mêlant humour, poésie et chansons.

——————-

15h30

LES CRAPAUDS FOUS

Compagnie LA CHIMÈRE (Metz)

Comédie dramatique

90′

Texte Mélody Mourey

Mise en scène Fabrice Sacchet

Interprétation Fabrice Sacchet, Boris Ignatovic, Anne Barbier, Caroline Pister, Laurent Barbier, Marc Verroca, Agnès Bertringer, Philippe Beauvais, Marie Rouch.

L’histoire vraie et extraordinaire de médecins polonais qui durant la Seconde Guerre mondiale sauvèrent des milliers de vies… En organisant une vaste supercherie.

——————-

17h30

GEORGE DANDIN OU LE MARI CONFONDU

THÉÂTRE D’Y VOIR (Mécleuves)

Comédie dramatique

80′

Texte Molière

Mise en scène Jean-Marc BECHLER

Interprétation Igor, Lucile WOLFF-BARTHEL, Evelyne PELLÉ, Jean-Marc LOMBARD, Béatrice BREDA, Yan EVESQUE, Brenrad TREECH, Olivier BESNAS

George Dandin, riche paysan, a épousé Angélique, fille des Sottenville, nobles de province désargentés. Angélique est courtisée par Clitandre George Dandin s’en aperçoit et tente, à plusieurs reprises, de démontrer à ses beaux parents l’infidélité de sa femme.Tout public

0 .

Salle Polyvalente Lanceumont Mécleuves 57245 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 85 94 19 36

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Theater Festival Mécleuves En Scène #7

Organized by Théâtre d’Y Voir and MJC Frontigny-Mécleuves

——————–

With 11 varied shows, ranging from testimonial theater to comedy, dance and masked play, the Mécleuves En Scènes #7 Theater Festival offers you, as usual, a rich and accessible program. Our artists? exhibition will round off this not-to-be-missed cultural event.

11 SHOWS

FREE ENTRY (by the hat)

ARTIST EXHIBITION throughout the festival

BUVETTE and RESTAURATION on site.

How to get there

RD955 towards Strasbourg

Exit RD155a (Chesny)

Direction Jury, Frontigny then Lanceumont

—————-

Thursday, March 12

7:30pm LE BAISER D?ANNA

Compagnie PAROLES (Metz)

Dramatized reading

45′

BOOKING ESSENTIAL

25 people max

Director: Daniel Proia

Music: Christian Lebrun

Performance: Martine Koechert, Lino Pepe

Naples, in the 50s. A young orphan, Don Gaetano, is taken in by the janitor of an apartment building. The boy learns about life by playing scopa and listening to tales of the riots that liberated the city in 1943.

——————-

21h00

SEE BRANT

Claude MANTOVANI (Marange-Silvange)

Play for one actor

60′

RESERVATION ESSENTIAL

25 people max

Text: Pierre HALET

Director & Performer: Claude MANTOVANI

Brant Sébastien, an exemplary fire soldier, comes to talk to us, in strict confidence, about an event that occurred one evening during the performance of La Nef des Fous, a play by his famous namesake, Sébastien Brant, on the underground lake of Strasbourg Cathedral. For an actor, this play is an odyssey between reality and imagination, madness and reason, water and fire?

Friday, March 13

20h00

D’HUMUS EN CANOPÉE

Lénaëlle HERGAT Mouvementarium (Metz)

Danced poetry

20′

Choreography, set design: Lénaëlle HERGAT

Poetry and voice direction: Séverine NIKOLIC

Music: Romain LAURENT

Music recording: Fabien Pilard

Dancers

Séverine ALTMAYER, Yvan CORSIGLIA, Candice DEROY, Parniane FALAH, Sarah MINELLA, Séverine NIKOLIC, Sophie PILLA, Caroline PIQUET, Fany REICH, Pierre TEDESCHI, Laurence UKROPINA

D’humus en canopée (From humus to canopy) is a journey from urban wandering to an explosion of nature, using words, music and bodies to explore ways of reinventing ourselves in the 21st century.

——————-

21h00

UNE VIE EN VRAC

THÉÂTRE D’Y VOIR (Mécleuves)

Testimonial theater

75′

(not recommended for children under 12)

Text: Louis Plume

Adaptation & Direction: Serge JOCHUM

Performance: Eve LASSERRE, Fanny KIEFFER

Discover and understand schizophrenia so you can stop being afraid of it… and be convinced that it is possible to live a satisfying life despite the limitations caused by the illness!

Une vie en vrac, the autobiographical story of a struggle, of a life!

Saturday, March 14th

14h30

COMPROMISE

Compagnie L’AUTRE SCÈNE (Metz)

Dramatic comedy

90′

Text: Philippe CLAUDEL

Director: Anne WEINBERG

Cast: Dominique COLSON, Jean-Luc L’HÔTE, Michel OLESINSKI

In May 1981, two friends, Denis, an actor, and Martin, a playwright, meet to sign an agreement to sell an apartment. A growing tension, combining humor and hypocrisy, raises the question of their true relationship as they face the arrival of Duval, the buyer.

——————-

16h30

COMME UNE CHANSON

LES UNS LES UNES Company (Sérémange-Erzange)

Dramatic comedy

90′

Written & Directed by Roland MARCUOLA

Cast: Rémi Ledig, Patrick Roeser, Flora Ursenbach, Maxime Gaspard, Mickaël Denhez, Philippe Cordel, Sandrine Bour Marcuola, Roland Marcuola

The text invites us to explore Brel’s legendary song Ces gens-là , imagining and revisiting each character with depth and creativity. The play extends the work with an original, humorous interpretation, while respecting the original text. It offers a new perspective on Brel’s world.

——————-

18h30

LES PASSEURS DE MASQUES

HODOFOLIA THÉÂTRE (Villers-Les-Nancy)

Theater of masks and improvisation

60′

Performance: Patrick Cuny, Florian Sietzen

Two passionate actors revisit the art of the mask in an interactive show in which they reveal the birth and evolution of characters, blending improvisation, fragility and modernity. In this way, we realize that masked play remains a living art form, capable of reflecting today’s world with intensity and humor.

——————-

20h30

REST/E

THÉÂTRE D’Y VOIR (Mécleuves)

Dramatic comedy

90′

Text: Azilys TANNEAU

Director: Jean-Marc BECHLER

Cast: Eve LASSERRE, Eric PELLIER, Jean-Marc LOMBARD, Lucile WOLFF-BARTHEL, Antoine CARPENTIER

Devastated by the suicide of her daughter, a mother in search of answers turns to a start-up offering virtual reconstructions of the deceased using artificial intelligence. A dizzying journey begins for this family, between reality and illusion.

This play offers a sensitive reflection on mourning, immersive technologies and the complexity of family ties in the face of death.

Sunday, March 15

14h00

IT WAS… TIME

Compagnie INCOGNITO (Laxou)

Show for young audiences

40′

(ages 2 to 8)

Direction, Text, Sound + Light, Songs, Choreography: Emilie MALHACHE, Clémence IDDIR, Nathalie HUMBERT

Performance: Emilie MALHACHE, Clémence IDDIR

Long ago, the world was plunged into darkness and Céleste was lamenting?

But Lison, the color fairy, is going to lead Céleste on an incredible adventure, because it’s time for her to discover a new world.

This show invites spectators to explore the world and nature, with a blend of humor, poetry and song.

——————-

15h30

LES CRAPAUDS FOUS

Compagnie LA CHIMÈRE (Metz)

Dramatic comedy

90′

Text: Mélody Mourey

Director: Fabrice Sacchet

Cast: Fabrice Sacchet, Boris Ignatovic, Anne Barbier, Caroline Pister, Laurent Barbier, Marc Verroca, Agnès Bertringer, Philippe Beauvais, Marie Rouch.

The extraordinary true story of the Polish doctors who saved thousands of lives during the Second World War… By organizing a vast deception.

——————-

17h30

GEORGE DANDIN OU LE MARI CONFONDU

THÉÂTRE D’Y VOIR (Mécleuves)

Dramatic comedy

80′

Text Molière

Director: Jean-Marc BECHLER

Cast: Igor, Lucile WOLFF-BARTHEL, Evelyne PELLÉ, Jean-Marc LOMBARD, Béatrice BREDA, Yan EVESQUE, Brenrad TREECH, Olivier BESNAS

George Dandin, a wealthy peasant, has married Angelique, daughter of the Sottenvilles, a wealthy provincial nobleman. Angélique is being courted by Clitandre: George Dandin realizes this and makes several attempts to demonstrate his wife’s infidelity to his parents-in-law.

L’événement Mécleuves En Scène #7 Mécleuves a été mis à jour le 2026-02-03 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ