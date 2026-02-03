Mécleuves En Scène #7 Mécleuves
Mécleuves En Scène #7 Mécleuves jeudi 12 mars 2026.
Mécleuves En Scène #7
Salle Polyvalente Lanceumont Mécleuves Moselle
Festival de Théâtre Mécleuves En Scène #7
Organisé par le Théâtre d’Y Voir et la MJC Frontigny-Mécleuves
——————–
Avec 11 spectacles variés, allant du théâtre de témoignage à la comédie, en passant par la danse et le jeu masqué, le Festival de Théâtre Mécleuves En Scènes #7 vous propose comme à l’accoutumée une programmation riche et accessible. Notre exposition d’artistes complétera cet événement culturel convivial à ne surtout pas manquer.
11 SPECTACLES
ENTRÉE LIBRE (au chapeau)
EXPOSITION D’ARTISTES pendant tout le festival
BUVETTE et RESTAURATION sur place.
Pour venir
RD955 direction Strasbourg
Sortie RD155a (Chesny)
Direction Jury, Frontigny puis Lanceumont
—————-
Jeudi 12 mars
19h30 LE BAISER D’ANNA
Compagnie PAROLES (Metz)
Lecture théâtralisée
45′
RÉSERVATION OBLIGATOIRE
25 pers. maxi
Mise en scène Daniel Proia
Musique Christian Lebrun
Interprétation Martine Koechert, Lino Pepe
Naples, dans les années 50. Un jeune orphelin, Don Gaetano, est recueilli par le concierge d’un immeuble. Le garçon apprend la vie en jouant à la scopa et en écoutant les récits des émeutes qui ont permis la libération de la ville en 1943.
——————-
21h00
SEE BRANT
Claude MANTOVANI (Marange-Silvange)
Pièce pour un acteur
60′
RÉSERVATION OBLIGATOIRE
25 pers. maxi
Texte Pierre HALET
Mise en scène & Interprétation Claude MANTOVANI
Brant Sébastien, soldat du feu exemplaire, vient nous entretenir, en toute confidentialité, d’un événement survenu un soir de représentation sur le lac souterrain de la cathédrale de Strasbourg, de “La Nef des Fous”, œuvre de son célèbre homonyme Sébastien Brant. Cette pièce, pour un acteur, est une odyssée entre la réalité et l’imaginaire, la folie et la raison, l’eau et le feu …
Vendredi 13 mars
20h00
D’HUMUS EN CANOPÉE
Lénaëlle HERGAT Mouvementarium (Metz)
Poésie dansée
20′
Chorégraphie, scénographie Lénaëlle HERGAT
Poèmes et mise en voix Séverine NIKOLIC
Musique Romain LAURENT
Enregistrement Musique Fabien Pilard
Danseurs
Séverine ALTMAYER, Yvan CORSIGLIA, Candice DEROY, Parniane FALAH, Sarah MINELLA, Séverine NIKOLIC, Sophie PILLA, Caroline PIQUET, Fany REICH, Pierre TEDESCHI, Laurence UKROPINA
D’humus en canopée ou le voyage de l’errance urbaine à l’explosion de nature qui interroge par les mots, la musique et les corps, les manières de se réinventer au XXI ème siècle.
——————-
21h00
UNE VIE EN VRAC
THÉÂTRE D’Y VOIR (Mécleuves)
Théâtre-témoignage
75′
(déconseillé aux -12 ans)
Texte Louis Plume
Adaptation & Mise en scène Serge JOCHUM
Interprétation Eve LASSERRE, Fanny KIEFFER
Découvrir et comprendre la schizophrénie pour ne plus en avoir peur…et être convaincu qu’avoir une vie satisfaisante en dépit des limites causées par la maladie est possible !
Une vie en vrac, l’histoire autobiographique d’un combat, d’une vie !
Samedi 14 mars
14h30
COMPROMIS
Compagnie L’AUTRE SCÈNE (Metz)
Comédie dramatique
90′
Texte Philippe CLAUDEL
Mise en scène Anne WEINBERG
Interprétation Dominique COLSON, Jean-Luc L’HÔTE, Michel OLESINSKI
Mai 1981, deux amis, Denis, comédien et Martin, dramaturge, se retrouvent lors de la signature du compromis de vente d’un appartement. Une tension croissante mêlant humour et hypocrisie, pose la question de leur véritable relation face à l’arrivée de Duval, l’acheteur.
——————-
16h30
COMME UNE CHANSON
Compagnie LES UNS LES UNES (Sérémange-Erzange)
Comédie dramatique
90′
Texte & Mise en scène Roland MARCUOLA
Interprétation Rémi Ledig, Patrick Roeser, Flora Ursenbach, Maxime Gaspard, Mickaël Denhez, Philippe Cordel, Sandrine Bour Marcuola, Roland Marcuola
Le texte invite à explorer la chanson mythique de Brel, Ces gens-là , en imaginant et revisitant chaque personnage avec profondeur et créativité. La pièce prolonge l’œuvre en proposant une interprétation originale et humoristique, tout en respectant le texte original. Elle offre ainsi une nouvelle perspective sur l’univers de Brel.
——————-
18h30
LES PASSEURS DE MASQUES
HODOFOLIA THÉÂTRE (Villers-Les-Nancy)
Théâtre de masques et d’improvisation
60′
Interprétation Patrick Cuny, Florian Sietzen
Deux comédiens passionnés revisitent l’art du masque en proposant un spectacle interactif où ils dévoilent la naissance et l’évolution des personnages, mêlant improvisation, fragilité et modernité. On se rend compte ainsi que le jeu masqué reste un art vivant, capable de refléter le monde d’aujourd’hui avec intensité et humour.
——————-
20h30
REST/E
THÉÂTRE D’Y VOIR (Mécleuves)
Comédie dramatique
90′
Texte Azilys TANNEAU
Mise en scène Jean-Marc BECHLER
Interprétation Eve LASSERRE, Eric PELLIER, Jean-Marc LOMBARD, Lucile WOLFF-BARTHEL, Antoine CARPENTIER
Dévastée par le suicide de sa fille, une mère en quête de réponses se tourne vers une start-up qui propose la reconstitution virtuelle des défunts grâce à l’intelligence artificielle. Commence alors un parcours vertigineux pour cette famille, entre réalité et illusion.
Cette pièce apporte une réflexion sensible sur le deuil, les technologies immersives et la complexité des liens familiaux face à la mort.
Dimanche 15 mars
14h00
IL ÉTAIT … TEMPS
Compagnie INCOGNITO (Laxou)
Spectacle jeune public
40′
(de 2 à 8 ans)
Mise en scène, Texte, Son + Lumière, Chansons, Chorégraphies Emilie MALHACHE, Clémence IDDIR, Nathalie HUMBERT
Interprétation Emilie MALHACHE, Clémence IDDIR
Il y a très longtemps, le monde était plongé dans les ténèbres et Céleste se lamentait…
Mais Lison, la fée des couleurs, va entrainer Céleste dans une incroyable aventure parce qu’il était temps pour elle de découvrir un nouveau monde.
Ce spectacle invite les spectateurs à explorer le monde et la nature, en mêlant humour, poésie et chansons.
——————-
15h30
LES CRAPAUDS FOUS
Compagnie LA CHIMÈRE (Metz)
Comédie dramatique
90′
Texte Mélody Mourey
Mise en scène Fabrice Sacchet
Interprétation Fabrice Sacchet, Boris Ignatovic, Anne Barbier, Caroline Pister, Laurent Barbier, Marc Verroca, Agnès Bertringer, Philippe Beauvais, Marie Rouch.
L’histoire vraie et extraordinaire de médecins polonais qui durant la Seconde Guerre mondiale sauvèrent des milliers de vies… En organisant une vaste supercherie.
——————-
17h30
GEORGE DANDIN OU LE MARI CONFONDU
THÉÂTRE D’Y VOIR (Mécleuves)
Comédie dramatique
80′
Texte Molière
Mise en scène Jean-Marc BECHLER
Interprétation Igor, Lucile WOLFF-BARTHEL, Evelyne PELLÉ, Jean-Marc LOMBARD, Béatrice BREDA, Yan EVESQUE, Brenrad TREECH, Olivier BESNAS
George Dandin, riche paysan, a épousé Angélique, fille des Sottenville, nobles de province désargentés. Angélique est courtisée par Clitandre George Dandin s’en aperçoit et tente, à plusieurs reprises, de démontrer à ses beaux parents l’infidélité de sa femme.Tout public
Salle Polyvalente Lanceumont Mécleuves 57245 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 85 94 19 36
English :
Theater Festival Mécleuves En Scène #7
Organized by Théâtre d’Y Voir and MJC Frontigny-Mécleuves
——————–
With 11 varied shows, ranging from testimonial theater to comedy, dance and masked play, the Mécleuves En Scènes #7 Theater Festival offers you, as usual, a rich and accessible program. Our artists? exhibition will round off this not-to-be-missed cultural event.
11 SHOWS
FREE ENTRY (by the hat)
ARTIST EXHIBITION throughout the festival
BUVETTE and RESTAURATION on site.
How to get there
RD955 towards Strasbourg
Exit RD155a (Chesny)
Direction Jury, Frontigny then Lanceumont
—————-
Thursday, March 12
7:30pm LE BAISER D?ANNA
Compagnie PAROLES (Metz)
Dramatized reading
45′
BOOKING ESSENTIAL
25 people max
Director: Daniel Proia
Music: Christian Lebrun
Performance: Martine Koechert, Lino Pepe
Naples, in the 50s. A young orphan, Don Gaetano, is taken in by the janitor of an apartment building. The boy learns about life by playing scopa and listening to tales of the riots that liberated the city in 1943.
——————-
21h00
SEE BRANT
Claude MANTOVANI (Marange-Silvange)
Play for one actor
60′
RESERVATION ESSENTIAL
25 people max
Text: Pierre HALET
Director & Performer: Claude MANTOVANI
Brant Sébastien, an exemplary fire soldier, comes to talk to us, in strict confidence, about an event that occurred one evening during the performance of La Nef des Fous, a play by his famous namesake, Sébastien Brant, on the underground lake of Strasbourg Cathedral. For an actor, this play is an odyssey between reality and imagination, madness and reason, water and fire?
Friday, March 13
20h00
D’HUMUS EN CANOPÉE
Lénaëlle HERGAT Mouvementarium (Metz)
Danced poetry
20′
Choreography, set design: Lénaëlle HERGAT
Poetry and voice direction: Séverine NIKOLIC
Music: Romain LAURENT
Music recording: Fabien Pilard
Dancers
Séverine ALTMAYER, Yvan CORSIGLIA, Candice DEROY, Parniane FALAH, Sarah MINELLA, Séverine NIKOLIC, Sophie PILLA, Caroline PIQUET, Fany REICH, Pierre TEDESCHI, Laurence UKROPINA
D’humus en canopée (From humus to canopy) is a journey from urban wandering to an explosion of nature, using words, music and bodies to explore ways of reinventing ourselves in the 21st century.
——————-
21h00
UNE VIE EN VRAC
THÉÂTRE D’Y VOIR (Mécleuves)
Testimonial theater
75′
(not recommended for children under 12)
Text: Louis Plume
Adaptation & Direction: Serge JOCHUM
Performance: Eve LASSERRE, Fanny KIEFFER
Discover and understand schizophrenia so you can stop being afraid of it… and be convinced that it is possible to live a satisfying life despite the limitations caused by the illness!
Une vie en vrac, the autobiographical story of a struggle, of a life!
Saturday, March 14th
14h30
COMPROMISE
Compagnie L’AUTRE SCÈNE (Metz)
Dramatic comedy
90′
Text: Philippe CLAUDEL
Director: Anne WEINBERG
Cast: Dominique COLSON, Jean-Luc L’HÔTE, Michel OLESINSKI
In May 1981, two friends, Denis, an actor, and Martin, a playwright, meet to sign an agreement to sell an apartment. A growing tension, combining humor and hypocrisy, raises the question of their true relationship as they face the arrival of Duval, the buyer.
——————-
16h30
COMME UNE CHANSON
LES UNS LES UNES Company (Sérémange-Erzange)
Dramatic comedy
90′
Written & Directed by Roland MARCUOLA
Cast: Rémi Ledig, Patrick Roeser, Flora Ursenbach, Maxime Gaspard, Mickaël Denhez, Philippe Cordel, Sandrine Bour Marcuola, Roland Marcuola
The text invites us to explore Brel’s legendary song Ces gens-là , imagining and revisiting each character with depth and creativity. The play extends the work with an original, humorous interpretation, while respecting the original text. It offers a new perspective on Brel’s world.
——————-
18h30
LES PASSEURS DE MASQUES
HODOFOLIA THÉÂTRE (Villers-Les-Nancy)
Theater of masks and improvisation
60′
Performance: Patrick Cuny, Florian Sietzen
Two passionate actors revisit the art of the mask in an interactive show in which they reveal the birth and evolution of characters, blending improvisation, fragility and modernity. In this way, we realize that masked play remains a living art form, capable of reflecting today’s world with intensity and humor.
——————-
20h30
REST/E
THÉÂTRE D’Y VOIR (Mécleuves)
Dramatic comedy
90′
Text: Azilys TANNEAU
Director: Jean-Marc BECHLER
Cast: Eve LASSERRE, Eric PELLIER, Jean-Marc LOMBARD, Lucile WOLFF-BARTHEL, Antoine CARPENTIER
Devastated by the suicide of her daughter, a mother in search of answers turns to a start-up offering virtual reconstructions of the deceased using artificial intelligence. A dizzying journey begins for this family, between reality and illusion.
This play offers a sensitive reflection on mourning, immersive technologies and the complexity of family ties in the face of death.
Sunday, March 15
14h00
IT WAS… TIME
Compagnie INCOGNITO (Laxou)
Show for young audiences
40′
(ages 2 to 8)
Direction, Text, Sound + Light, Songs, Choreography: Emilie MALHACHE, Clémence IDDIR, Nathalie HUMBERT
Performance: Emilie MALHACHE, Clémence IDDIR
Long ago, the world was plunged into darkness and Céleste was lamenting?
But Lison, the color fairy, is going to lead Céleste on an incredible adventure, because it’s time for her to discover a new world.
This show invites spectators to explore the world and nature, with a blend of humor, poetry and song.
——————-
15h30
LES CRAPAUDS FOUS
Compagnie LA CHIMÈRE (Metz)
Dramatic comedy
90′
Text: Mélody Mourey
Director: Fabrice Sacchet
Cast: Fabrice Sacchet, Boris Ignatovic, Anne Barbier, Caroline Pister, Laurent Barbier, Marc Verroca, Agnès Bertringer, Philippe Beauvais, Marie Rouch.
The extraordinary true story of the Polish doctors who saved thousands of lives during the Second World War… By organizing a vast deception.
——————-
17h30
GEORGE DANDIN OU LE MARI CONFONDU
THÉÂTRE D’Y VOIR (Mécleuves)
Dramatic comedy
80′
Text Molière
Director: Jean-Marc BECHLER
Cast: Igor, Lucile WOLFF-BARTHEL, Evelyne PELLÉ, Jean-Marc LOMBARD, Béatrice BREDA, Yan EVESQUE, Brenrad TREECH, Olivier BESNAS
George Dandin, a wealthy peasant, has married Angelique, daughter of the Sottenvilles, a wealthy provincial nobleman. Angélique is being courted by Clitandre: George Dandin realizes this and makes several attempts to demonstrate his wife’s infidelity to his parents-in-law.
