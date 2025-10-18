Médiathèque Atelier créatif fonds vert Médiathèque Intercommunale Montélimar

Médiathèque Atelier créatif fonds vert

Médiathèque Intercommunale 16 avenue du Général de Gaulle Montélimar Drôme

Découvrez comment incruster des images ou vidéos grâce au fond vert et créez vos propres montages.

Médiathèque Intercommunale 16 avenue du Général de Gaulle Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 92 22 62 mediatheque@montelimar-agglo.fr

English :

Discover how to overlay images or videos with green screen and create your own montages.

German :

Erfahren Sie, wie Sie Bilder oder Videos mithilfe des grünen Hintergrunds einblenden können, und erstellen Sie Ihre eigenen Montagen.

Italiano :

Scoprite come sovrapporre immagini o video con lo schermo verde e creare i vostri montaggi.

Espanol :

Descubre cómo superponer imágenes o vídeos con pantalla verde y crear tus propios montajes.

