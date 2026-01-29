Médiathèque Initiation aux échecs Médiathèque Intercommunale Montélimar
Médiathèque Initiation aux échecs Médiathèque Intercommunale Montélimar samedi 7 mars 2026.
Médiathèque Initiation aux échecs
Médiathèque Intercommunale 16 bd Général de Gaulle Montélimar Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-07 14:00:00
fin : 2026-03-07 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-07
Initiez-vous aux échecs avec le club de Montélimar Échecs .
.
Médiathèque Intercommunale 16 bd Général de Gaulle Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 92 22 62 mediatheque@montelimar-agglo.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Learn to play chess with the Montélimar Échecs club.
L’événement Médiathèque Initiation aux échecs Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2026-01-29 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération