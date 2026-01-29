Médiathèque Initiation aux échecs Médiathèque Intercommunale Montélimar

Médiathèque Initiation aux échecs

Médiathèque Intercommunale 16 bd Général de Gaulle Montélimar Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-07 14:00:00

fin : 2026-03-07 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-07

Initiez-vous aux échecs avec le club de Montélimar Échecs .

.

Médiathèque Intercommunale 16 bd Général de Gaulle Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 92 22 62 mediatheque@montelimar-agglo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Learn to play chess with the Montélimar Échecs club.

L’événement Médiathèque Initiation aux échecs Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2026-01-29 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération