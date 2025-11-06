Médiathèque Tricot’thé Médiathèque intercommunale Montélimar

Médiathèque Tricot’thé

Médiathèque intercommunale 16 avenue du Général de Gaulle Montélimar Drôme

Début : 2025-11-06 14:30:00

fin : 2025-11-06 17:00:00

2025-11-06

Vous souhaitez essayer ou vous remettre au tricot ou au crochet ? Rejoignez-nous pour ce rendez-vous convivial et créatif ! Apportez vos aiguilles, votre laine et votre bonne humeur !

Ouvert à tous, débutants ou non.

Médiathèque intercommunale 16 avenue du Général de Gaulle Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 92 22 62 mediatheque@montelimar-agglo.fr

English :

Would you like to try knitting or crochet again? Join us for this friendly, creative get-together! Bring your needles, your wool and your good mood!

Open to all, beginners or not.

German :

Möchten Sie das Stricken oder Häkeln ausprobieren oder wieder aufnehmen? Begleiten Sie uns bei diesem geselligen und kreativen Treffen! Bringen Sie Ihre Nadeln, Ihre Wolle und Ihre gute Laune mit!

Offen für alle, ob Anfänger oder nicht.

Italiano :

Volete provare di nuovo a lavorare a maglia o all’uncinetto? Unitevi a noi in questo evento amichevole e creativo! Portate i vostri ferri, la vostra lana e il vostro buon umore!

Aperto a tutti, principianti e non.

Espanol :

¿Le gustaría volver a tejer o hacer ganchillo? Únete a nosotros en este evento amistoso y creativo Traiga sus agujas, su lana y su buen humor

Abierto a todos, principiantes o no.

