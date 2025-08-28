Médiation animale L’Arpentèle Châtillon-sur-Thouet
Médiation animale L’Arpentèle Châtillon-sur-Thouet jeudi 28 août 2025.
Médiation animale
L’Arpentèle 9 Avenue Paul Gellé Châtillon-sur-Thouet Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-28
fin : 2025-08-28
Date(s) :
2025-08-28
Isabelle est intervenante en médiation animale, une pratique qui œuvre pour la mise en relation homme-animal dans le domaine éducatif, social et thérapeutique. Dans ce cadre, elle proposera une matinée au contact de chiens, chats, poules et cochons d’inde. .
L’Arpentèle 9 Avenue Paul Gellé Châtillon-sur-Thouet 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 95 07 43 accueil.larpentele@csc79.org
English : Médiation animale
German : Médiation animale
Italiano :
Espanol : Médiation animale
L’événement Médiation animale Châtillon-sur-Thouet a été mis à jour le 2025-08-11 par CC Parthenay Gâtine