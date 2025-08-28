Médiation animale L’Arpentèle Châtillon-sur-Thouet

Médiation animale L’Arpentèle Châtillon-sur-Thouet jeudi 28 août 2025.

L’Arpentèle 9 Avenue Paul Gellé Châtillon-sur-Thouet Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-28
fin : 2025-08-28

Date(s) :
2025-08-28

Isabelle est intervenante en médiation animale, une pratique qui œuvre pour la mise en relation homme-animal dans le domaine éducatif, social et thérapeutique. Dans ce cadre, elle proposera une matinée au contact de chiens, chats, poules et cochons d’inde.   .

L’Arpentèle 9 Avenue Paul Gellé Châtillon-sur-Thouet 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 95 07 43  accueil.larpentele@csc79.org

