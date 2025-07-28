Méditation(s) Église Saint-Léonce Saint-Léon-sur-Vézère

Église Saint-Léonce 9 le bourg Saint-Léon-sur-Vézère Dordogne

2025-07-28

20h. Découvrez les chants sacrés et chants improvisés avec la merveilleuse Martine Henrich. Participation libre

English : Méditation(s)

20h. Discover sacred and improvised songs with the wonderful Martine Henrich. Free admission

German : Méditation(s)

20h. Entdecken Sie geistliche Gesänge und improvisierte Lieder mit der wunderbaren Martine Henrich. Freie Teilnahme

Italiano :

20h. Scoprite le canzoni sacre e improvvisate con la meravigliosa Martine Henrich. Ingresso libero

Espanol : Méditation(s)

20h. Descubra canciones sacras e improvisadas con la maravillosa Martine Henrich. Entrada gratuita

