Méditation(s) Église Saint-Léonce Saint-Léon-sur-Vézère lundi 28 juillet 2025.
Début : 2025-07-28
fin : 2025-07-28
2025-07-28
20h. Découvrez les chants sacrés et chants improvisés avec la merveilleuse Martine Henrich. Participation libre
Participation libre. .
Église Saint-Léonce 9 le bourg Saint-Léon-sur-Vézère 24290 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 50 73 16
English : Méditation(s)
20h. Discover sacred and improvised songs with the wonderful Martine Henrich. Free admission
German : Méditation(s)
20h. Entdecken Sie geistliche Gesänge und improvisierte Lieder mit der wunderbaren Martine Henrich. Freie Teilnahme
Italiano :
20h. Scoprite le canzoni sacre e improvvisate con la meravigliosa Martine Henrich. Ingresso libero
Espanol : Méditation(s)
20h. Descubra canciones sacras e improvisadas con la maravillosa Martine Henrich. Entrada gratuita
