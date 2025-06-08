Meeting Old School – Bretoncelles, 8 juin 2025 09:30, Bretoncelles.

Orne

Meeting Old School La Croix des Chênes Bretoncelles Orne

Début : 2025-06-08 09:30:00

fin : 2025-06-08

2025-06-08

Expo autos, motos cuts.

Balade dans le Perche, départ à 10h30.

Food Trucks le midi.

Exposants et animations pour petits et grands.

Concerts en soirée avec Folk Up, Plan B, Humani.

Repas du soir sur réservation au 06 09 20 41 31 par SMS.

Pratique au gymnase de Bretoncelles, organisé par l’association Old School avec le soutien de la mairie de Bretoncelles et de l’association Adgarios.

La Croix des Chênes

Bretoncelles 61110 Orne Normandie

English : Meeting Old School

Car and motorcycle exhibition.

Stroll in the Perche, departure at 10:30 am.

Food Trucks at lunchtime.

Exhibitors and entertainment for young and old.

Evening concerts with Folk Up, Plan B, Humani.

Evening meal bookable by SMS on 06 09 20 41 31.

Practical: at the Bretoncelles gymnasium, organized by the Old School association with the support of Bretoncelles town council and the Adgarios association.

German :

Ausstellung von Autos, Motorrädern und Cuts.

Spaziergang durch den Perche, Abfahrt um 10:30 Uhr.

Food Trucks am Mittag.

Aussteller und Animationen für Groß und Klein.

Abendkonzerte mit Folk Up, Plan B, Humani.

Abendessen mit Reservierung unter 06 09 20 41 31 per SMS.

Praktische Informationen: in der Turnhalle von Bretoncelles, organisiert vom Verein Old School mit Unterstützung der Stadtverwaltung von Bretoncelles und des Vereins Adgarios.

Italiano :

Esposizione di auto e moto.

Passeggiata nel Perché, partenza alle 10.30.

Food Trucks a pranzo.

Espositori e intrattenimento per grandi e piccini.

Concerti serali con Folk Up, Plan B, Humani.

Cena su prenotazione al numero 06 09 20 41 31 via SMS.

Pratica: presso la palestra di Bretoncelles, organizzata dall’associazione Old School con il sostegno del Comune di Bretoncelles e dell’associazione Adgarios.

Espanol :

Exposición de coches y motos.

Paseo por el Perche, salida a las 10.30 h.

Food Trucks al mediodía.

Expositores y animación para grandes y pequeños.

Conciertos nocturnos con Folk Up, Plan B, Humani.

Cena previa reserva en el 06 09 20 41 31 por SMS.

Práctica: en el gimnasio de Bretoncelles, organizada por la asociación Old School con el apoyo del ayuntamiento de Bretoncelles y la asociación Adgarios.

