Meeting Stanislas Grand Nancy Pro Athlé Tour 2025 Stade Raymond Petit Tomblaine 4 juillet 2025 18:30

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Meeting Stanislas Grand Nancy Pro Athlé Tour 2025 Stade Raymond Petit Rue Jean Moulin Tomblaine Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-07-04 18:30:00

fin : 2025-07-04 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-04

Toute la Métropole du Grand Nancy vibre au rythme estival !

Guinguettes rafraîchissantes, vidéo-mapping monumental, concerts exceptionnels, expositions étonnantes, visites patrimoniales et moments de détente autour des piscines, l’été se vit à Nancy et dans sa Métropole.

Après le succès de l’édition 2024 (plus de 6 000 spectateurs), le Meeting Stanislas Grand Nancy a été intégré au niveau Silver du circuit Pro Athlé Tour , une manifestation internationale.

Sur Réservation sur le site internet.Tout public

.

Stade Raymond Petit Rue Jean Moulin

Tomblaine 54510 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

The whole of the Greater Nancy Metropolis is vibrating to the rhythm of summer!

Refreshing guinguettes, monumental video-mapping, exceptional concerts, astonishing exhibitions, heritage visits and relaxing moments around the swimming pools, summer is alive in Nancy and its Metropolis.

Following the success of the 2024 edition (over 6,000 spectators), the Meeting Stanislas? Grand Nancy has been integrated into the Silver level of the international Pro Athlé Tour circuit.

Reservations required on the website.

German :

Die gesamte Metropolregion Grand Nancy vibriert im Sommerrhythmus!

Erfrischende Heurigen, monumentales Videomapping, außergewöhnliche Konzerte, erstaunliche Ausstellungen, Besichtigungen des Kulturerbes und entspannende Momente rund um die Schwimmbäder der Sommer lässt sich in Nancy und seiner Metropolregion erleben.

Nach dem Erfolg der Ausgabe 2024 (über 6000 Zuschauer) wurde das Meeting Stanislas? Grand Nancy in die Stufe « Silver » der internationalen Pro Athletic Tour aufgenommen.

Auf Reservierung auf der Website.

Italiano :

Tutta l’area metropolitana di Nancy vibra al ritmo dell’estate!

Guinguettes rinfrescanti, video-mapping monumentali, concerti eccezionali, mostre sorprendenti, visite al patrimonio e momenti di relax intorno alle piscine: l’estate è viva a Nancy e nella sua Metropoli.

Dopo il successo dell’evento del 2024 (oltre 6.000 spettatori), il Meeting Stanislas ? Grand Nancy Meeting Stanislas è stato promosso al livello Silver del circuito internazionale Pro Athlé Tour.

Prenotazione obbligatoria sul sito web.

Espanol :

Toda la aglomeración metropolitana de Nancy vibra al ritmo del verano

Guinguettes refrescantes, videomapping monumental, conciertos excepcionales, exposiciones asombrosas, visitas al patrimonio y momentos de relax alrededor de las piscinas, el verano está vivo en Nancy y su Metrópoli.

Tras el éxito de la edición de 2024 (más de 6.000 espectadores), el Meeting Stanislas ? Grand Nancy Meeting Stanislas se ha integrado en el nivel Plata del Pro Athlé Tour, un evento internacional.

Reserva obligatoria en la página web.

L’événement Meeting Stanislas Grand Nancy Pro Athlé Tour 2025 Tomblaine a été mis à jour le 2025-06-18 par DESTINATION NANCY