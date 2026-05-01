Zilling

Méga brocante

Zilling Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-05-24

fin : 2026-05-24

Date(s) :

2026-05-24

Plus d’1km de stands! Exposition de véhicules anciens, animations gratuites pour les enfants et restauration sur place.Tout public

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Zilling 57370 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 73 53 89 26 leszaventurierszilling57@gmail.com

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English :

Over 1km of stands! Antique car show, free children’s entertainment and on-site catering.

L’événement Méga brocante Zilling a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG