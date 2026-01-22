Méga Loto de la Saint-Valentin boulevard Pouzet Rochefort
Méga Loto de la Saint-Valentin boulevard Pouzet Rochefort samedi 14 février 2026.
Méga Loto de la Saint-Valentin
boulevard Pouzet Gymnase du Polygone Rochefort Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 3 – 3 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-14 18:30:00
fin : 2026-02-14 00:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-14
Méga Loto de la Saint-Valentin, organisé par le Rochefort Football Club et animé par Bil’ Animation.
.
boulevard Pouzet Gymnase du Polygone Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 89 57 79 rochefort.football-club@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Valentine’s Day Mega Lotto
Valentine’s Day Mega Lotto, organised by Rochefort Football Club and hosted by Bil’ Animation.
L’événement Méga Loto de la Saint-Valentin Rochefort a été mis à jour le 2026-01-22 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan