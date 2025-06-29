Méga Loto Ping-Pong Secondigny – Secondigny 29 juin 2025 13:00

Deux-Sèvres

Méga Loto Ping-Pong Secondigny  Salle Alauna Secondigny Secondigny Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : 2 – 2 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-29 13:00:00
fin : 2025-06-29

Date(s) :
2025-06-29

Méga Loto organisé par le Ping Pong Club de Secondigny.
2485€ de lots.

Ouverture des portes à 13h pour un début du loto à 14h30.   .

Salle Alauna Secondigny
Secondigny 79130 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 07 34 78 36 

English : Méga Loto Ping-Pong Secondigny

German : Méga Loto Ping-Pong Secondigny

Italiano :

Espanol : Méga Loto Ping-Pong Secondigny

L’événement Méga Loto Ping-Pong Secondigny Secondigny a été mis à jour le 2025-06-14 par CC Parthenay Gâtine